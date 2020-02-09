Haryana thumped Sports Authority of India 6-0 to win the 10th Hockey India senior women’s national championship 2020 A Division title in Kollam, Kerala on Sunday.

Manisha was the first to get on the score sheet for Haryana in the 19th minute.

Annu (22nd) then made the scoreline 2-0 before Haryana scored four more goals in the fourth and final quarter through Kajal (47th), Deepika (50th) and Usha (59th) and Devika Sen (60th) to seal the affair.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Hockey Maharashtra 2-1 in the third-fourth place play-off match.