Sanjeev Stalin, who was part of India’s U-17 World Cup team, has joined top flight Portuguese football club CD Aves. The youngster has been drafted by the team’s development squad on a two-year contract.

The 19-year-old is a left-back and will have to impress at the development level to get a chance to play for the senior team of CD Aves. In India, he has made 28 I-League appearances for Indian Arrows in his short career so far and has also played thrice in the Super Cup.

Stalin has 31 matches for the Indian U-17 team and scored three goals in his career. He has represented India in four U-20 games as well.

CD Aves are currently at the bottom position in the points table of the Primeira Liga with just 12 points from 20 games. They have posted four wins and lost 16 matches in the season.

Stalin was part of the AIFF Development League and made a mark which got him into the U-17 World Cup team in which India finished without a win.