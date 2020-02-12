India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah lost the top spot but all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja climbed three rungs to grab the seventh position in the latest ICC One-day International rankings released on Wednesday.

Bumrah, who went wicketless in India’s 0-3 loss to New Zealand in the just-concluded three-match series, was placed second with 719 points in the bowling charts. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who snapped six wickets in the series, jumped to 13th spot while Kuldeep Yadav slipped to the 16th in the table.

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, despite missing the limited-overs series against India due to a broken hand, moved to the top of the bowling charts after Bumrah slipped.

Jadeja, who took two wickets and scored 63 runs in the series against New Zealand, moved to the seventh spot with 246 points in the all-rounders’ list which saw Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi emerge as the new world No 1.

In the batting charts, India skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma continued to hold on to the top two positions respectively.

