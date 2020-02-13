Bengaluru FC have completed the signing of Jamaican international Kevaughn Frater on a short-term deal, the club announced on Wednesday. The 25-year-old striker joins from American USL Championship side New Mexico United and will turn out for the Blues till the end of the Indian Super League campaign.

“It feels really good joining a club that’s achieved so much in its short history. I’m looking forward to learning about my teammates, score some goals, help with the play-off push and win the title. I’m also keen on enjoying the finer parts of the Indian culture,” said Frater who replaces an injured Raphael Augusto in the squad for the final round of fixtures in the Indian Super League.

Frater who began playing with Jamaican side Harbour View FC turned professional in 2016 and since then has turned out for various clubs in the USL Championship and the Jamaican National Premier League. In the last four years, he has featured for Real Monarchs (2016, USL), Harbour View F.C. (2016-17, 2017-18, JNPL), Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (2017, USL), Phoenix Rising FC (2018, USL Championship) and New Mexico United (2019, USL).

His performances with New Mexico United where he netted 14 goals in 21 starts earned him his first international call-up back in November 2019.

Speaking on the signing, Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat said, “With Raphael out injured, we had the option to sign another foreign player and we exercised it. We’re hoping that Kevaughn can come in and aid us in our final push for a spot in the play-off stages and beyond.”

At Bengaluru FC, Frater joins fellow countryman Deshorn Brown as the second Jamaican in the squad. He also becomes the fifth player from the Americas at the club after Roby Norales (Honduras, 2017), Cornell Glen (Trinidad and Tobago, 2017), Miku (Venezuela, 2017-19) and Brown (2020-present).