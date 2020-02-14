Winning the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup was one of the most amazing experiences I’ve ever had in my career, and I’d love nothing more than to win it all over again.

I have played a lot of games over the years but the memories of India 2016 stand out so much.

Looking back on it, I’m just hoping that we can replicate it again this year – both the feeling that we had as a team and the impact that individual players had on the tournament from start to finish.

Four years ago was a perfect storm for us. We really wanted to win, and I think we left all we had on the field throughout the tournament, especially in the final against Australia.

We had never made it beyond the semi-finals before, while they were looking to win the title for the fourth successive time, so we knew it would be a really big challenge for us. But we went out there and did it for our country, creating memories that we won’t forget.

This time around, we just need to do that again, play our game and push until the last ball to see how far that can take us. Winning the title and bringing the trophy back to the West Indies would be success for us.

We have some exciting players in the team. Deandra Dottin is back after a long time out injured, and we have seen what she is capable of producing at previous T20 World Cups.

She is a very important player with both bat and ball, she gives you all the options, and her experience is something we’ll be looking for.

We also welcome back some other absent players. Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman have both been sidelined with injuries.

Being the captain and leading the team means a lot to me. It means taking responsibility for my team and trying to push and motivate my players to do their best so our fans at home can be very proud of us.

I will head to Australia with 100 caps in T20I cricket which is something I am very proud of, it’s a great feeling to have been chosen to represent West Indies and to do so for such a long time.

Whether with bat or ball, or as my role as captain, it’s always a great feeling to know that my contribution helps the team.

But I don’t really think about the records I have, whether that’s with the West Indies or in cricket as a whole. What’s more important to me is doing my best and enjoying each game of cricket that I play.

Of course, as captain of your country, there is always going to be pressure to do well, as well. There is pressure, even from myself, because I always want to have an impact on the team and the game and hopefully get us to a win.

It matters, I want to do my best, and so there is pressure and expectation within that.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be no different, these are the best teams in the world that are all set for an exciting competition.

It’s going to be a challenge, we as a team know that, but we need to make sure that we focus on ourselves and not what is going on around us. That will be the way for us to be successful over the next few weeks.

This column first appeared on the International Cricket Council website.