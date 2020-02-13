India’s Aditi Ashok had a nightmarish finish as she bogeyed her last three holes to card three-over 76 in the opening round of the Women’s Australian Open in Adelaide on Thursday.

Aditi, who started from the tenth, had ten pars in a row from 10th to the first and then birdied the second to go one-under. Over the last six holes, she bogeyed the fourth and then dropped shots three in a row from seventh to ninth. She is lying Tied-117th and the cut projection is even par.

England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who has 20 Top-10 finishes but no wins, shot seven-under 66 to take a three-stroke lead over defending champion Nelly Korda. Ewart Shadoff had seven birdies and held a one-stroke lead over Inbee Park and US Open champion Jeon-geun Lee, who had five birdies in a seven-hole stretch in the middle of her round. Marina Alex, Amy Olson and Jillian Hollis carded an identical 68 to lie tied fourth.

Due to the virus outbreak in China, the Women’s Australian Open will be the last LPGA tournament for a month after the cancellation of three scheduled events in Thailand, Singapore and China.

Park opened her first round by holing out from 113 yards with a gap wedge on No 1 for an eagle. The 19-time LPGA Tour champion, who is playing in her first Women’s Australian Open since missing the cut in 2012, added five more birdies and two bogeys. Five-time champion Karrie Webb, whose lead-up to the tournament was hampered by a throat infection, shot 74. British veteran Laura Davies had a 79.

Veer Ahlawat opens two-shot lead

Veer Ahlawat shot a sensational seven-under 65 in the third round to pull ahead by two shots on the penultimate day of the Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship in Bengaluru on Thursday. Veer’s total stood at 19-under-197 at the Rs 30 lakh event.

Patna’s Aman Raj fired a 67 to occupy second place at 17-under-199 at the second event of the 2020 TATA Steel PGTI season. Bengaluru’s Mari Muthu made two eagles on way to his 66 to move into third place at 15-under-201.

Gurugram-based Aditya Raj Kumar Chauhan became the first player on the PGTI to have achieved the rare feat of making consecutive eagles, both eagle-twos, during his round of 66. He closed the day in tied 16th place at six-under-210. Shubhankar Sharma, the pre-tournament favourite and defending champion, carded a 72 in round three to lie tied 32nd at even-par-216.

Veer (67-65-65), the overnight joint leader, was solid through the first 10 holes making three birdies and an eagle. Two of Veer’s early birdies came from close range, a result of his good ball-striking. On the 10th, Veer made a great recovery from the rough with a nine-iron approach that landed seven feet from the pin and led to an eagle.