India opener Smriti Mandhana on Friday rose three rungs to fourth but Jemimah Rodrigues dropped to seventh in the latest ICC Women’s T20 International rankings for batters. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has remained static at ninth in the same list.

Among bowlers, Poonam Yadav dropped six places to fall out of the top 10 and take the 12th position. New Zealand veteran Suzie Bates, consolidated the top spot in the table, but there were other movements in the top-10. Bates’s team-mate and captain Sophie Devine rose four spots to grab the No 2 spot, the ICC said in a statement.

Australia opener Beth Mooney and Mandhana, who made two half centuries during the recently concluded tri-series, both made upward movements. Meanwhile, Australia batting ace Meg Lanning, was at fifth after dropping three places.

Among the bowlers, all-rounder Ellyse Perry’s golden run with the ball gave her a jump of four places, and is now placed at No 7.

England pacer Anya Shrubsole fell by six places to fall out of the top-20. Anuja Patil and Delissa Kimmince lost ground as well, falling 11 places to 31, and 14 places to 33 respectively. Among all-rounders, Devine claimed the top spot after gaining one position, while England’s Nat Sciver also jumped one place to round out the top three.

West Indies’s Hayley Matthews dropped down a position to four, while South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk completed the top five after gaining one position.