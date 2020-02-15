Premier League reigning champions Manchester City were dealt a big blow on Friday when Uefa announced that the club had been banned from European competitions for the next two seasons for “serious financial fair-play breaches.”

The verdict was immediately contested by the club, who announced they were appealing the suspension to the Court of Arbitration for Sport “at the earliest opportunity”. However as things stand, the English club’s next match against Real Madrid becomes even more crucial.

Guardiola’s City outfit currently sit second in the Premier League table, meaning that the fourth Champions League slot available for English teams would likely go to the fifth-placed club this term.

Sheffield United, promoted to the top flight last year, sit in fifth.

City’s plight stunned many, but even as questions arose, social media was dominated by jokes about the club. Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted.

Stunned at City CL ban (2 seasons). Decision was due in December, everything indicated (on several sides) no ban. Big delay and now this 180. One thing I would say is that part of noise from top level at City was that they’re confident of no ban, even if it means they overturn it — Sam Lee (@SamLee) February 14, 2020

#UEFA finds #ManchesterCity on the wrong side of financial fair play regulations and bans #ManCity for two years from European Football.



Club will be badly hit by this judgement.



Though FFP is a good mechanism but implementation was always controversial favouring big clubs. F https://t.co/i8Km1eOdEy — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) February 15, 2020

Manchester City banned from European club competitions for two seasons by Uefa



Huge WOW 😮 😮😮Will we see players & manager leaving???https://t.co/ii5DxZeDxK — Jason Withe (@jasonwithe) February 15, 2020

I personally think it's highly unlikely the @premierleague will do anything against @ManCity until after the appeal has been sorted. If City were to win that appeal, the Prem would be left in the fearful situation of having docked City for a crime they'd then been cleared of. — Keith Andrew (@tweeting_keith) February 15, 2020

How on earth can @ManCity be treated differently from @PSG_English? — Patrick Barclay (@paddybarclay) February 14, 2020

Roses are Red

Manchester isn't blue

The UK left Europe

Now Man City have too pic.twitter.com/11Ur3RjJwl — Soccer Memes (@SoccerMemes) February 14, 2020

What’s the difference between Man City and the UK? At least the UK left Europe on its own accord — Dillon🇳🇬 🅙 (@ftbldillon) February 14, 2020

As it stands, yep.



It could be that Sheffield United think they have a UCL spot and have to wait weeks for the CAS hearing to find out if they keep it, or have to go to UEL. Not ideal. https://t.co/fyAkVc251g — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) February 14, 2020

Manchester City have been banned from the Champions League for the 2⃣ seasons. With the PL having a quota of 4 teams for the UCL, you'd think it would now mean 5th spot means Champions League football.



Who currently sits in 5th? Sheffield United.#twitterblades #sufc pic.twitter.com/fwvMMRdZ0H — The Bladesman (@The_Bladesman) February 14, 2020

Wenger started working for FIFA and in few months now Manchester City are banned from the Champions League so we can finish 5th and qualify directly for it. Arsène Wenger, he’s done it again — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) February 14, 2020

Man City are essentially getting kicked out of the Champions League because they spent £25m on Wilfried Bony. That is phenomenal — Matthew Stanger (@MatthewStanger) February 14, 2020

pic.twitter.com/22Fy9ZdChP — football images that precede unfortunate events (@CursedFootball) February 14, 2020

Even Man City's accountants bottle the Champions League — Bardi (@BardiTFC) February 14, 2020

PSG after hearing about Manchester City ban: pic.twitter.com/DiLrSWhQWB — Mariam (@FCBMariam_) February 14, 2020

Manchester City getting banned from the Champions League on Valentines Day and there are people out there who think true love doesn't exist. This is what its all about. Kick the scum out. — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) February 14, 2020

Manchester City banned for 2 years in Uefa Competitions lmao

Guardiola is leaving this summer for sure



There was no love for City on Valentine’s day 😂 — Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) February 14, 2020