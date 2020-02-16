We are less than a week away from the start of the seventh edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The first match of the tournament will be played between defending champions Australia and India at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday.

Since the last T20 World Cup two years ago, where Australia beat England in the final to win a record-extending fourth title, women’s cricket in the shortest format has evolved steadily with players adapting to the ever-increasing pace of the game.

In the tables below, we will look at the top batters, bowlers and individual performances in T20I cricket over the past couple of years.

Note: The period considered for the data is from November 25, 2018 (the day after the final of the last T20 World Cup) to February 15, 2019. Also, only players from the teams that are participating in the upcoming World Cup (Australia, India, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Thailand, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and West Indies) have been considered.

Batting records

The highest run-scorer in the shortest format since the last T20 World Cup is India’s Smriti Mandhana. The left-handed opener is well ahead of Thailand’s Naruemol Chaiwai, who is second on the list. Mandhana has established herself as one of the best batters in the world with her attractive strokeplay and consistency. The top ten run-getters include familiar names like England’s Danielle Wyatt, Australia’s Beth Mooney and New Zealand’s Sophie Devine.

Top run-getters Player Matches Runs Highest Ave SR 100s 50s S Mandhana (IND) 19 621 86 34.50 128.57 0 6 N Chaiwai (THI) 25 517 64* 25.85 80.78 0 2 N Chantam (THI) 24 498 69* 29.29 90.38 0 2 DN Wyatt (ENG) 17 468 81 29.25 123.48 0 4 BL Mooney (AUS) 14 464 113 42.18 127.82 1 4 Bismah Maroof (PAK) 14 459 70* 41.72 108.00 0 4 SFM Devine (NZ) 7 450 105 75.00 143.76 1 5 AE Jones (ENG) 16 398 89 24.87 118.80 0 3 AJ Healy (AUS) 14 387 148* 32.25 164.68 1 1 JI Rodrigues (IND) 20 384 72 22.58 100.26 0 2 Scroll sideways to view full table

Strike-rate is of paramount importance in the shortest format and it is Australia’s Alyssa Healy who has excelled the most in this regard. The ‘keeper-bat has operated at a stunning strike-rate of 164.68 over the past couple of years and has played a key role in her team’s success. India’s Shafali Verma, too, has also taken international cricket by storm with her ultra-aggressive batting. The 16-year-old, who has a see-the-ball-hit-the-ball game style, possesses the ability to change the complexion of a game in a span of a few overs.

(Note: The criteria for the table below is a minimum of 200 runs)

Batters with best strike-rate Player Matches Runs Highest Ave SR 100s 50s AJ Healy (AUS) 14 387 148* 32.25 164.68 1 1 SFM Devine (NZ) 7 450 105 75.00 143.76 1 5 Shafali Verma (IND) 14 324 73 24.92 140.86 0 2 Nida Dar (PAK) 10 272 75 30.22 138.77 0 3 A Gardner (AUS) 11 257 93 25.70 135.26 0 1 L Lee (SA) 13 380 84 31.66 131.94 0 4 HC Knight (ENG) 17 357 78 27.46 130.29 0 2 MM Lanning (AUS) 13 341 133* 56.83 129.65 1 1 S Mandhana (IND) 19 621 86 34.50 128.57 0 6 BL Mooney (AUS) 14 464 113 42.18 127.82 1 4 Scroll across to view full table

Healy’s ability to score at a phenomenal rate was there for all to see when she bludgeoned the Sri Lankan attack in Sydney late last year. The right-hander blasted an unbeaten 148 off just 61 balls in what is the highest individual score ever in women’s T20I cricket. In fact, the two highest scores in the shortest format have come by Australian cricketers over the past seven months. Skipper Meg Lanning’s unbeaten 133 off 63 balls is second on the list.

Highest individual scores Player Score Balls Opponent Venue Date AJ Healy (AUS) 148* 61 Sri Lanka Sydney 2 Oct 2019 MM Lanning (AUS) 133* 63 England Chelmsford 26 Jul 2019 Nigar Sultana (BAN) 113* 65 Maldives Pokhara 5 Dec 2019 BL Mooney (AUS) 113 61 Sri Lanka Sydney 29 Sep 2019 AC Jayangani (SL) 113 66 Australia Sydney 29 Sep 2019 Fargana Hoque (BAN) 110* 53 Maldives Pokhara 5 Dec 2019 HK Matthews (WI) 107* 62 Ireland Dublin 29 May 2019 SFM Devine (NZ) 105 65 South Africa Wellington 10 Feb 2020 A Gardner (AUS) 93 57 India Melbourne 8 Feb 2020 DJS Dottin (WI) 90* 60 Pakistan Karachi 31 Jan 2019 Scroll across to view full table

Bowling records

The bowling records in women’s T20 International cricket since the last World Cup paint an interesting picture. The list for the highest wicket-takers is led by players from Thailand, with off-spinner Nattaya Boochatham taking the top spot. Thailand don’t play against the top teams consistently but the fact that they have four players leading the list below is a big positive for them. India’s Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav, too, feature among the top ten wicket-takers.

Top wicket-takers Player Matches Wickets Ave Econ SR 4-fors 5-fors N Boochatham (THI) 25 40 6.17 3.23 11.4 2 0 S Laomi (THI) 25 37 7.29 3.24 13.5 1 0 C Sutthiruang (THI) 25 34 7.47 3.42 13.0 1 1 S Tippoch (THI) 25 31 7.83 3.19 14.7 2 0 DB Sharma (IND) 19 26 15.42 5.63 16.4 1 0 RP Yadav (IND) 18 26 16.38 6.20 15.8 0 0 O Kamchomphu (THI) 25 23 8.04 3.88 12.4 2 0 KH Brunt (ENG) 13 20 17.45 7.07 14.8 0 0 Nahida Akter (BAN) 10 19 5.36 3.38 9.5 1 0 M Schutt (AUS) 14 19 17.68 6.46 16.4 0 0 Scroll across to view full table

Just like in batting, strike-rate is a key marker for bowlers as well, and it is Bangladesh’s Nahida Akter who has been the best in this regard since the last World Cup. Thailand’s Boochatham is second on this list, showing once again just how impressive she has been for her team. For India, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad didn’t get plenty of wickets but has the best strike-rate.

(Note: The criteria for the table below is a minimum of 10 wickets)

Bowlers with best strike-rate Player Matches Innings Wickets SR 4-fors 5-fors Nahida Akter (BAN) 10 10 19 9.5 1 0 N Boochatham (THI) 25 25 40 11.4 2 0 RS Gayakwad (IND) 5 5 10 12.0 0 0 O Kamchomphu (THI) 25 21 23 12.4 2 0 LCN Smith (ENG) 7 7 11 12.5 0 0 N de Klerk (SA) 13 10 14 12.7 0 0 C Sutthiruang (THI) 25 25 34 13.0 1 1 S Ecclestone (ENG) 11 11 18 13.3 0 0 S Laomi (THI) 25 25 37 13.5 1 0 Jahanara Alam (BAN) 12 12 16 14.6 1 0 Scroll across to view full table

Once again, it’s a Thai player who tops the list when it comes to best bowling figures in a match. Right-arm medium-pacer Chanida Sutthiruang bagged five wickets for just four runs against Indonesia last year. Just last week, Australian left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen delivered a stunning spell against India in which she took five wickets for just 12 runs.

Best bowling figures Player Figures Opponent Venue Date C Sutthiruang (THI) 4-2-4-5 Indonesia Bangkok 15 Jan 2019 JL Jonassen (AUS) 4-0-12-5 India Melbourne 12 Feb 2020 S Luus (SA) 3.4-0-14-5 Sri Lanka Johannesburg 3 Feb 2019 N Boochatham (THI) 3.1-1-3-4 Hong Kong Bangkok 22 Feb 2019 N Boochatham (THI) 4-1-4-4 Hong Kong Bangkok 14 Jan 2019 S Tippoch (THI) 4-1-4-4 Malaysia Bangkok 25 Feb 2019 O Kamchomphu (THI) 3-0-6-4 Bhutan Bangkok 16 Jan 2019 JL Jonassen (AUS) 4-0-7-4 West Indies Bridgetown 18 Sep 2019 S Tippoch (THI) 4-1-8-4 Kuwait Bangkok 24 Feb 2019 O Kamchomphu (THI) 3-0-8-4 Scotland Deventer 8 Aug 2019 Scroll across to view full table

All numbers and statistics courtesy ESPNcricinfo Statsguru.