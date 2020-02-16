Board of Control for Cricket in India’s first chief executive officer Rahul Johri, who had tendered his resignation a while ago, might have to wait a little more before he is relieved of the plum job by the Board.

BCCI officials said on Sunday that Johri, appointed in 2016 to the then newly-formed position, had made up his mind to step down after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators exited the scene in October last year, paving the way for the Sourav Ganguly and his team to take charge.

“Johri’s resignation will be accepted but it might take some time. He is trying to negotiate,” an official told PTI.

Since assuming the office of CEO, Johri has been working on multiple fronts, playing a key role in selling the Indian Premier League broadcast rights to Star India for a whopping Rs 16,348 crore.

He was appointed when Shashank Manohar was BCCI president and Anurag Thakur was its secretary.