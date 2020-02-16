Australia’s James Duckworth registered a straight-set win over Benjamin Bonzi of France in the finals to lift the $162,500 Bengaluru Open title on Sunday. Duckworth took just 68 minutes to notch up a 6-4, 6-4 win over Benjamin at the KSLTA Courts in Bengaluru.

Duckworth was coming with a reputation of having won four titles out of six final appearances, and was in fine form after having reached the last four of the ATP 250 in Pune last week.

His opponent Benjamin, meanwhile, had felled four seeds enroute to the final, including India’s No 1 and defending champion Prajnesh Gunneswaran. So when the two talented men met on the court, it was fireworks all the way.

“I was aware he had beaten some good players in this tournament. I was kind of prepared for this and luckily I played my best today,” said Duckworth. Both matched stroke for stroke but it was the Frenchman who had the first jibe breaking his opponent in the fourth game.

Then the opponents broke each other’s serve for next three games before Duckworth held his serve in the eighth game after saving two break points to level scores at 4-4.

A break in the ninth game ensured that Duckworth won the set at 6-4 but not before Benjamin had some good answers to his serves.

In the second set, both served and returned well and held their respective serves until the fourth game. Duckworth achieved a break in the fifth game to go 3-2 up. The rivals then broke each other in the next two games before they held their respective serves for Duckworth to win at 6-4.

“I have had a good run on Indian soil these two weeks. I may think of applying for citizenship,” joked Duckworth after his victory. I am very happy to win here. It was a quality field and organized very efficiently. This win has given me the confidence to try and get to the top-50.”