East Bengal defeated Indian Arrows 3-1 in their I-League game at the iconic Cooperage stadium in Mumbai on Monday as the Bengal-based outfit took revenge of their earlier loss.

While Jaime Colado (5th minute), Asheer Akhtar (62nd minute) and Lalrindika Ralte (67th minute) scored for East Bengal, Vikram Pratap Singh (54th minute) pulled one back for Arrows, the developmental side of All India Football Federation. With this game, I-League returned to the Cooperage after three years.

In the previous match between the two sides, Arrows had got better of East Bengal 1-0. Both the teams started in an aggressive manner and East Bengal took the lead in the fifth minute, as striker Colado slotted home.

Spanish striker Marcos Espada found a long ball inside the penalty box and passed it to his compatriot Colado, who was standing outside the box.

He took a long shot and slotted it to the left-corner of the goal to take East Bengal 1-0 ahead. Arrows had a chance to equalize in the eight minute but East Bengal managed to keep their lead.

In the 25th minute, Arrows earned a free-kick as Givson Singh was fouled by an opposite defender, but Ayush Adhikari’s set-piece was saved by East Bengal goal-keeper.

Arrows skipper Vikram Pratap Singh shot on a loose ball after a corner in the 34th minute sailed above the bar.

Chances kept coming in for both the sides, but at the half-way mark, East Bengal was 1-0 ahead. After change of ends, in the 46th minute, Arrows earned a penalty kick and had the best chance to draw parity.

However, Vikram Pratap Singh failed to equalize as his shot went to the left of the goalkeeper. The teenager then made up for his mistake as he equalized for his team.

The winger made a run from the left-flank and stormed into the box, dribbled past the defender and then calmly slotted home to level the scores.

However, Arrows’ joy was short-lived as eight minutes later Akhtar took Bengal 2-1 ahead with his goal. Akhtar made a prompt finish as he punched in on a deflected header.