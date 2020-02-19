Former Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal advanced to the women’s singles second round of the Spain Masters Super 300 event with a 21-16, 21-14 win over Germany’s Yvonne Li in Barcelona on Wednesday.

Nehwal took just 35 minutes to beat her opponent in the first round match.

Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki N Reddy also won their mixed doubles first round match against Denmark’s Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje 10-21, 21-16, 21-17.

The duo face a tough task against top seeds Huat Soon Goh and Shevon Jemie Lai from Malaysia.

However, HS Prannoy lost to Malaysian Daren Liew 18-21, 15-21 to bow out of the tournament.

Nehwal is looking to keep her Tokyo Olympic hopes alive after an inconsistent outing in 2019 and she also didn’t enjoy a good start this year. She has crossed the first round in only one of the three events in 2020. She will face a qualifier in the next round.

Later, former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap retired towards the end of the decider after starting strongly against Brazil’s Ygor Coelho. He lost 21-9, 18-21, 12-14 in 51 minutes.

(With PTI inputs)