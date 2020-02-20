FC Goa defeated Jamshedpur FC 5-0 in their final Indian Super League group stage match on Wednesday and with it, became the first Indian club to seal a direct spot in the AFC Champions League group stage.

Ferran Corominas (11’), Hugo Boumous (70’, 90’), Jackichand Singh (84’) and Mourtada Fall (87’) made it a five-star affair for Goa as they also became the first side to record 50 ISL league wins. They also broke their own record and ended the league stage with 46 goals - an all-time high.

The win ensured that Goa finished the league stage as toppers with 39 points from 18 matches, claiming the ISL League Winners Shield in the process. The Gaurs will be awarded the shield in their home leg playoff game.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to FC Goa’s achievement:

Big ups to the Gaurs on becoming the first-ever Indian club to qualify for the AFC Champions League group stage and topping the ISL League table! 🥳🥳🥳 Keep putting in the work. We are all behind you. 👊🏼 #BeGoa #FCGoainAsia https://t.co/r4ZPvgqNmf — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 20, 2020

Congratulations to @FCGoaOfficial for creating history by being the first ever Indian football club to qualify for the prestigious @TheAFCCL. My best wishes to the entire team of FC Goa. pic.twitter.com/HdqnJzhk1O — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) February 20, 2020

Congratulations are in order for @FCGoaOfficial on bagging the AFC Champions League spot. The perfect reward for season-long consistency. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) February 20, 2020

Happy to have ended the league stage as toppers and to be a part of history! 🧡💪🏻@FCGoaOfficial #BeGoa #FCGoainAsia #ACLHereWeCome pic.twitter.com/4mgxnYFwo5 — Seiminlen Doungel (@Seiminlen_9) February 20, 2020

Chennai City FC 🤝 @FCGoaOfficial

11 homegrown talents 🤝 8 homegrown talents (Credits: @MarcusMergulhao)



Congrats on being crowned as Champions of India, and on securing the AFC Champions League group stage spot! 🙌#CCFC #FCG #IndianFootball — Chennai City FC (@ChennaiCityFC) February 19, 2020

Congratulations Team @FCGoaOfficial for becoming the first team from India to qualify for the group stage of the @TheAFCCL after a thumping win over #JamshedpurFC in the #HeroISL. — Shripad Y. Naik (@shripadynaik) February 20, 2020

Big congratulations @FCGoaOfficial



First #HeroISL team to play #AFCChampionsLeague next season.



Most heartening fact is that #FCGoa management trusted two local legends to get this big achievement.



A well deserving top of the table finish to lead India in Asia. — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) February 19, 2020

8 goan players in the @FCGoaOfficial team! 👏👏 — Rohit R Rangrajan (@roh00) February 19, 2020

Congratulations to @FCGoaOfficial for finishing this years ISL in the number 1 position. Can’t think of a club that deserves it more - excited to see you play the @TheAFCCL next season - see you soon in the play offs — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) February 19, 2020

NEED A NEW RECORD? CALL FC GOA, MAYBE?



BIGGEST AWAY WIN IN HERO ISL🙌

1st TEAM TO WIN 50 GAMES✅

1st TEAM TO SCORE 200 GOALS☑️

MOST GOALS SCORED IN A SEASON (46)✔️

PERSONAL BEST TALLY OF POINTS IN A SEASON (39)💪

1st TEAM TO QUALIFY FOR AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE🙏#HEROISL #JFCFCG — Aditya Warty (@AnalystAdi) February 19, 2020

6 years of entertainment.

5 time Top 4 finish.

2 time finalists

First Indian team to reach the AFC Champions League. What a journey for @FCGoaOfficial

The most entertaining team in Indian football. Well done FC Goa for being so much fun. Never change#JFCFCG #FootballUnited — Maurya Mondal (@mauryamondal) February 19, 2020

FC Goa in autopilot. What an amazing team performance.



Hugo Boumous running away with the Hero of the League award?#JFCFCG #HeroISL — Vinod Ramnath (@NaanumEngineer) February 19, 2020

A deserving team and a deserving place to be in @TheAFCCL. Congratulations Goa and especially @FCGoaOfficial . — Dead Man Walking (@DeadyWalkz) February 19, 2020