India’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane believes hosts New Zealand are the favourites heading into the first Test which starts in Wellington on Friday.

“I think New Zealand are favourites in their home conditions,” said the 31-year-old on the eve of the first Test.

“I feel the host country remains favourite because they know what to bowl and batsman are aware of what shots to play. As a unit we need to learn and adapt quickly as New Zealand grounds have different angles.”

India’s 2014 win at Lord’s or the 2018 victory in Adelaide had come with modest first innings scores of under 300 (295 at Lord’s and 250 at Adelaide), a template that can be executed in Wellington as well, feels Rahane.

“When you bat first, your mindset is always positive, not saying that it’s not when you bowl first. If you get 320 to 330 outside India in first innings, it’s a very good total. If you see the matches we won (in England and Australia), we got around 320 to 350 runs on the board in the first innings,” said the Mumbaikar.

Rahane’s confidence stems from the fact that India have a world class pace attack, which has shown the ability to pick 20 wickets in overseas conditions.

“We know that our bowlers can take wickets in any condition but suppose you lose the toss and have to bat first, you should know that you are in the right kind of mindset to actually go out there and tackle those situations,” he said.

“Keeping your mindset right in seaming conditions even if you lose the toss is really important. Same goes to bowlers who should keep their mindset right on flat wickets. They should actually have the belief to take 20 wickets on flat tracks,” said the veteran of 63 Tests.

Rahane and his teammates are enjoying this phase where the current batch under Virat Kohli is expected to win Test series outside the sub-continent, following their historic triumph in Australia last year.

“There is no awe about conditions anymore. Every condition is home condition for us. Irrespective of victory or defeat, expectation is bound to be there. As a team, we want to enjoy this phase where people feel that we are favourites wherever we go,” said Rahane.

The vice-captain reckons that there will be some turn on offer in the first Test due to the moisture underneath the Wellington surface.

“It might spin a bit because of the moisture and dampness of the wicket, may be during the first session every day. I am not sure about the other sessions. New Zealand tracks generally become good to bat on after two days. ]The spinners’ role will be crucial because both (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja are wicket-takers. If any of them get an opportunity, they will do well,” said Rahane.

The Basin Reserve brings happy memories for Rahane as he hit his first Test hundred here back in 2014. “That was a really special moment for me, getting that first hundred. I keep watching my maiden hundred,” he said.

“I remember that my back-lift was changing because of the wind and that was a challenge. Sometimes you have got to play with a low back-lift and you have got to change your guard may be and play accordingly. This is a new challenge playing after four-five years. That team was comparatively young.”

While Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw’s relative inexperience is being talked about, Rahane just like his skipper feels that the two youngsters will succeed because of their positive approach. “They both are comparatively young, yes, but they both are naturally attacking players. Their attitude is very good in general about cricket. I don’t think they would need much advice.”

(With inputs from PTI)