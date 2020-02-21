Experienced New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Friday made history when he took the field against India in the opening Test in Wellington as he became the first player to play 100 matches in all three formats of the game.

The ongoing match at the Basin Reserve is his 100th Test. Taylor was presented his 100th Test cap by former New Zealand wicketkeeper Ian Smith before the match.

“Really excited about the occasion. It’s very nice for the team and the family to experience something they might never do again,” he said.

“I’ll need some help drinking (the hundred bottles of wine), but they can be stored for a while. It keeps the tradition from Fleming, Brendon (McCullum) and Dan (Daniel Vettori) who all played over a hundred Tests each and hopefully we can celebrate this one with a win.”

The 35-year-old played his 100th T20 International against India last month. He has also played 231 ODIs for New Zealand. Taylor made his Test debut in 2007 and played his first ODI match a year earlier.

The right-handed batsman is already his country’s leading run-scorer in Test and ODI with 7174 and 8570 runs respectively to his name.

In T20 Internationals, he has scored 1909 runs and former captain Brendon McCullum (2140 from 71 matches) and opener Martin Guptill (2536 from 88 matches) are the only two Kiwi players above him on the list.