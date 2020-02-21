T20 World Cup 2020, Australia vs India live: Openers Mandhana, Verma depart after flying start
Follow live score, updates and commentary of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 opener between hosts Australia and India.
Live updates
After 6.4 over, India are 47/3 (Jemimah Rodrigues 3)
WICKET! Oh dear, what has Harmanpreet Kaur done! The India captain has thrown her wicket away and how. She steps down the wicket to Jonassen and goes for an almighty hoick. She doesn’t get anywhere close to it and the ball goes on to rebound off ‘keeper Healy’s knee and knock the bails over. India are in deep trouble now. Deepti Sharma walks out to bat.
Kaur is out for 2 off 5 (st Heaky b Jonassen)
After 5.3 over, India are 43/2 (Jemimah Rodrigues 2)
WICKET! Ellyse Perry strikes! Shafali Verma has thrown her wicket away. The right-hander mis-times a pull and the ball goes straight to Annabel Sutherland at mid-on. Australia are on top in Sydney. What a comeback by the defending champs. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is the new batter for India.
Verma out for 29 off 15 (c Sutherland b Perry)
After 5.1 over, India are 42/1 (Shafali Verma 29, Jemimah Rodrigues 1)
Rodrigues survives! The right-hander is struck in front by Ellyse Perry and the finger is raised. But India opt for DRS and the replay shows that the ball was going down leg. Big reprieve for India.
After 4.1 over, India are 41/1 (Shafali Verma 29)
WICKET! Smriti Mandhana is gone! Jess Jonassen joins the attack and gets Australia a much-needed breakthrough. The left-arm spinner tosses it up, the left-handed opener goes for a wild hoick and the ball hits the leg right in front. Poor shot selection from Mandhana. Jemimah Rodrigues is the new batter at the crease.
Mandhana out for 10 off 11 (lbw Jonassen)
After 4 over, India are 40/0 (Shafali Verma 29, Smriti Mandhana 10)
FOUR FOURS IN THE OVER! Verma is putting on a show in Sydney! Megan Schutt, the world’s No 1 ranked T20I bowler, joins the attack and is treated with disdain. Three boundaries by the 16-year-old on the off side and one clip to the fine-leg fence. Sixteen runs from the over. What a start this is for young Verma and the Indian team.
After 3 over, India are 24/0 (Shafali Verma 13, Smriti Mandhana 10)
Shot! Verma joins the act and gets her first boundary. Strano tosses it up and the right-hander hits a cracking drive over covers for four.
SIX! Verma is one special talent! What a shot that was! This time she drive it in the same region, slightly straighter, and the ball sails all the way. That was hit with minimum fuss.
India are off to a solid start. They need this partnership to keep going.
After 2 over, India are 11/0 (Shafali Verma 1, Smriti Mandhana 9)
Two fours! First two boundaries for India and they come from Mandhana’s bat. Perry pitches it slightly short and the left-hander stands tall and thumps it over mid-on. She then ends the over with another lofted drive for four, this time over mid-off. Top shots from India’s star batter.
After 1.2 over, India are 2/0 (Shafali Verma 1, Smriti Mandhana 1)
Smriti Mandhana survives! Oh dear, Australia have let go of a massive chance. The left-hander pulls one of Ellyse Perry and the ball goes straight to mid-wicket but Molly Strano doesn’t hold on to it. That was a simple chance and should’ve been taken.
After 1 over, India are 2/0 (Shafali Verma 1, Smriti Mandhana 1)
A single each for Verma and Mandhana in the first over. Good start by Strano. The off-spinner doesn’t get much turn but keeps a tight line.
1:30 pm: Right, it’s time for the first ball of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020! Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana are opening the batting for India. Off-spinner Molly Strano has the new ball in hand for Australia. This promises to be an absolutely cracking contest.
Here we go!
1:28 pm: Molly Strano dismissed Shafali Veram four times in the six India A vs Australia A matches earlier in the summer (thrice in 50-over games, once in a 20-over game).
1:24 pm: The players are out on the field and it’s time for the national anthems. First up, it’s India!
1:21 pm: She wasn’t even in the official squad till yesterday, but Molly Strano comes straight into the XI for Australia! Interestingly for India, no Radha Yadav, the joint highest-ranked T20I bowler in Harmanpreet Kaur’s side. Rajeshwari Gayakwad plays ahead of her.
1:15 pm:
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss: “We wanted to field first as well but the toss is not in our hands. We just want to focus on playing good cricket. Today, we’re going in with three spinners and two fast bowlers. We’re getting lot of support back home, hope to play our natural game so that we can win and get more support.”
1:12 pm:
Australian captain Meg Lanning at the toss: “There might be some showers later on so that’s the reason why we’re fielding first. We’re really excited, looking forward to this match. Hopefully, it’s gonna be a good one.”
1:09 pm:
India playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (w), Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
1:07 pm:
Australia playing XI: Alyssa Healy (w), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Molly Strano, Megan Schutt.
1:05 pm:
Pitch report by former Australia cricketer Michael Clarke: “It looks like a dry wicket but should be a belter. Expect plenty of runs today. The fans are coming in and the atmosphere at the ground will be electric.”
1:03 pm:
TOSS: Meg Lanning wins the toss and Australia will bowl first!
12:56 pm: We’re minutes away from the toss at the Sydney Showground Stadium!
12:48 pm: Here are some key stats ahead of today’s clash:
• This will be the fourth meeting between Australia and India at an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup; although they’ve lost two of those encounters, India won the most recent fixture involving these two sides (it was Australia’s sole defeat at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2018).
• Australia and India met three times in a T20 Tri-Nations series earlier this month, a tournament that culminated in an 11-run victory for Australia; each side picked up a win apiece against each other in the series before that encounter.
• Australia are the only side to win multiple ICC Women’s World T20 World Cup campaigns (four); they have reached the final in each of the last five tournaments, a run stretching between 2010 and 2018.
• Smriti Mandhana (India) heads into this contest having recorded scores of 50+ in four of her last six T20I knocks versus Australia, including a Player-of-the-Match performance when these sides last met in this competition (83 off 55 balls in 2018).
• Australia’s Megan Schutt took more wickets at ‘the death’ (overs 17-20) than any other bowler at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2018 (six); she recorded the joint-most dot balls in that period of games in the process (16 – level with Bangladesh’s Salma Khatun).
12.43 pm: The hype around this T20 World Cup has been enormous! Defending champions Australia head into the tournaments as the favourites for many but India have a talented side and can’t be counted out.
Here is a list of stories in which we cover all the important aspects of this T20 World Cup:
12:36 pm: Australia have lost to India in their last two World Cup meetings — in ODIs in 2017 and at the World T20 in 2018.
Read the match preview here.
Hello and welcome to live updates of the opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.
We have a cracker of a game on our hands today as hosts Australia take on India at the Sydney Showground Stadium.
This is the seventh edition of the tournament, with Australia having won the title four times. Meg Lanning and Co are the defending champions and will be keen to extend their record on home turf.