Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav bowled India to a 17-run win over defending champions Australia in the opening game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Sydney on Friday.

India were restricted to 132/4 off their 20 overs before a half-century from Australian opener Alyssa Healy appeared to have the home team on track for victory. But then Yadav was brought into the attack.

Voted India’s top female player last year, she bagged the crucial wickets of Healy, Rachael Haynes and Ellyse Perry, and was desperately unlucky not to grab a hat-trick in her match-winning 4/19.

It was a big win for India, with only the top two from each of the two five-team groups making the knockout phase. A dangerous New Zealand, along with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, are also in their group.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to India’s win:

Comprehensive performance by Team India to start the @T20WorldCup campaign!

Congratulations and keep up the good work. pic.twitter.com/dHQ6KL6JmK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 21, 2020

Staggering performance by India's women. Australia were favourites for the tournament and this is a huge result. Top effort from the bowlers. How good was Deepti Sharma! But it was the little leggie Poonam Yadav who turned it around. #iccwomenst20worldcup — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 21, 2020

Big game, and India's bowlers produce a big performance. We can believe!!! Defending champs Australia now realistically looking at an early exit from their home World Cup. #WomensT20WorldCup — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) February 21, 2020

Well THAT'S made things interesting, hasn't it? It's wide open now. Brilliant bowling by India and Poonam Yadav's wrong'uns were something special. #T20WorldCup — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 21, 2020

Brilliant from India. Just what this comp needed for the first game. Still backing Australia to win it though... — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) February 21, 2020

this in particular jumps to memory about Poonam Yadav, besides being a supremely skilled bowler, she is quite a character! #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/XhUCysqumE — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 21, 2020

India opening the World Cup like #globetrottersdown pic.twitter.com/ptuOdv4Qa3 — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) February 21, 2020

To bowl out this Australian line-up is a huge, huge feat. Commensurate with the enormity of this win.#T20WorldCup #AUSvIND — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) February 21, 2020

What a difference a couple of hours makes 😄😞#AUSvIND | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/skajuuFFNV — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 21, 2020

Spin To Win. Even in Australia. Winning the game by 17 runs while defending a modest total....that too against the Hosts and Defending Champions—Australia. Take a bow, #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 21, 2020

India beat Australia in



2016 WT20

2017 WWC

2018 WWT20

2018 U19 WC

2019 WC

2020 U19WC

2020 WWT20 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) February 21, 2020

What an effort from #TeamIndia. Defended 132 runs against the defending champions Australia. All thanks to Poonam Yadav and brilliant batting by Deepti Sharma.



This is the second consecutive win for India against Australia in Women's T20 World Cup. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 21, 2020

Magnificent spell of bowling from Poonam Yadav.. she can win the WC on her own for team India.. @T20WorldCup @ICC #AUSvIND — Morne Morkel (@mornemorkel65) February 21, 2020

The roar at the ground when Poonam Yadav came on to bowl her final was louder than anyone else has received so far. Has single handily changed the game for India!! — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) February 21, 2020

If this doesn't get Poonam Yadav into the WBBL, I don't know what will. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) February 21, 2020

2017 Women's ODI World Cup

India beat hosts England in the opening match

England beat India in the final



2020 Women's T20 World Cup

India beat hosts Australia in the opening match

...#AUSvIND #T20WorldCup — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) February 21, 2020

What a performance from Poonam Yadav and the girls to get going in the #T20WorldCup the cutest moment has to be Poonam's pic with Ian Bishop 🤩☺️ — siju mathew (@sijumathew94) February 21, 2020

Erased that tri series final hiccup and how! Superb foundation laid for a title charge Down Under. Let’s go @BCCIWomen 💪🏽 — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) February 21, 2020

And finally, a wonderful atmosphere in Sydney...

13,432 legends in the stands at Sydney Showground Stadium, the biggest ever crowd for a women's T20I in Australia!



Thanks everyone 🤩 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/S0Rcu64lIB — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) February 21, 2020

(With inputs from AFP)