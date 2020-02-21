Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Barcelona Spain Masters after suffering a straight-game defeat against Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarter-finals in Barcelona on Friday.

The Olympic medallist from India, seeded fifth, lost 20-22 19-21 against her third-seeded opponent in a women’s singles contest that lasted exactly 45 minutes.

Busanan will play compatriot and sixth seed Pornpawee Chowhuwong in the semi-finals on Saturday.

In the men’s singles, Sameer Verma went down fighting to Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn 17-21 21-17 21-12 in the quarters in a game that went just beyond the hour mark.

However, Ajay Jayaram kept India’s flag flying by entering the men’s singles quarter-finals.

Jayaram defeated France’s Thomas Rouxel 21-14 21-15.