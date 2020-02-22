Pro Hockey League, India vs Australia live: Can Indians build on spirited effort from first match
India had fought back well in the first match but the defending champions managed to eke out a 4-3 win. The hosts will be keen to score full points on Saturday.
(Catch the live updates of the India vs Australia Pro League Hockey match here)
Live updates
India have made four changes to the starting line up from Friday’s match with Sreejesh in goal for the first quarter.
7.05 pm: India coach Graham Reid says the one thing he will want the team to change is to take their chances early and build pressure on Australia. We will know in few minutes if Manpreet Singh and boys can manage that.
7:00 pm: The teams have entered the pitch. Let’s hope we have another great game in store. India need a point to keep pace with the top-three.
6:41 pm: Raj Kumar Pal scored his first and second international goals yesterday. Here’s how the action unfolded in Bhubaneshwar yesterday.
6:40 pm: The clock is ticking towards kick-off. Australia, with their win yesterday, have stretched their winning run against India to 23 in the last 31 times the two teams have faced each other.
Hello and welcome to live updates of FIH Pro League match between India and Australia at Bhubaneswar. India were trailing 1-4 and the clock was ticking down to full-time. Manpreet Singh and Co showed excellent reserves in spirit and came back into the game through Raj Kumar Pal and Rupinder Pal Singh’s goals.
However, Graham Reid’s side looked vulnerable on the counter-attack, where Australia were ruthless in the first quarter and virtually sealed the contest with barely fifteen minutes on the clock. Dylan Wotherspoon in particular, had the Indian backline in sixes and sevens. The Indians will have to keep the Australian forward quiet if they aim to go one better than yesterday.
There was not much to choose from purely from a statistical standpoint. India matched Australia shot for shot but the latter’s finishing was just marginally better than the hosts. Reid’s gamble with a young side paid off with Pal netting his first and second international goals. The second one in particular, was a gem and there was little that the keeper could have done to stop it. While the Indian attack came to the party yesterday, their defence needs to step up. India need a point atleast to keep pace with Belgium, Netherlands and Australia.