India’s No 2 doubles player Divij Sharan and his partner Kiwi partner Artem Sitak lost to top-seeded defending champions Mike and Bob Bryan in the quarter-finals of the Delray Beach Open in Florida.

The Indo-Kiwi duo lost 2-6, 6-4, (3-10) to the Bryan brothers who are playing their last Delray Beach Open as they are set to retire post the US Open this year.

Sharan and Sitak lost the first set 2-6 but made a comeback in the second set, winning it 6-4 to set up a super tie-breaker.

Speaking after the game, Sharan said, “It was a tough challenge against the Bryan brothers and congratulations to them on the win. Sitak and I had some useful learnings from this tournament and we look forward to the next week in Chile.”