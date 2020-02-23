Cristiano Ronaldo is showing no signs of stopping as he clinched another record in his illustrious career, weeks after his 35th birthday.
The Portugal striker scored for a record-equalling 11th consecutive Serie A game in what was his 1,000th professional match. And he has now scored for the 11th successive game in the third different football league.
The former Real Madrid star tapped in six minutes before the break for the Italian giants to equal the mark held by Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella as Juventus extended their league lead on Saturday with a 2-1 win over basement club SPAL.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 25 goals in all competitions this season for Juventus, including 16 in his current run of 11 matches. Ronaldo has 21 goals in Serie A this season, five behind leading scorer Ciro Immobile.
