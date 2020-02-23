The Chelsea-Tottenham Hostpur match was overshadowed by a VAR controversy, with officials ruling that Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso did not deserve to be sent off for a “leg breaker” stamp on Cesar Azpilicueta.
Social media was abuzz with reactions to the horrific tackle on César Azpilicueta and users said that Lo Celso deserved to be sent off at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Referee Michael Oliver wasn’t convinced and the incident was referred to the VAR. The final decision, however, surprised everyone as he was not sent off while most people thought otherwise.
Later in the match, Premier League officials based at Stockley Park admitted they had got the decision badly wrong, and Lo Celso should have walked.
But the FA could only retrospectively discipline Lo Celso if the incident hadn’t been “captured by the match officials or VAR”.
In this case the VAR made a decision, and that decision must stand, meaning Lo Celso will not be banned.