The Chelsea-Tottenham Hostpur match was overshadowed by a VAR controversy, with officials ruling that Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso did not deserve to be sent off for a “leg breaker” stamp on Cesar Azpilicueta.

Social media was abuzz with reactions to the horrific tackle on César Azpilicueta and users said that Lo Celso deserved to be sent off at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Referee Michael Oliver wasn’t convinced and the incident was referred to the VAR. The final decision, however, surprised everyone as he was not sent off while most people thought otherwise.

Later in the match, Premier League officials based at Stockley Park admitted they had got the decision badly wrong, and Lo Celso should have walked.

But the FA could only retrospectively discipline Lo Celso if the incident hadn’t been “captured by the match officials or VAR”.

In this case the VAR made a decision, and that decision must stand, meaning Lo Celso will not be banned.

It looked much worse in slow motion but even so, Giovani Lo Celso is very lucky to escape punishment for this pic.twitter.com/gJk8VMRYyZ — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) February 22, 2020

If VAR check that by Lo Celso he should be off. A nasty stamp on Azpilicueta #THFC #COYS — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) February 22, 2020

That has to be a red for Lo Celso on Azpilicueta. Not given (VAR involved). Michael Oliver a good official (in a very average English generation), so encourage him to use the monitor. VAR all over the place again. #CHETOT — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) February 22, 2020

We have asked why VAR did not give a red card for that Lo Celso incident. We have been told 'it wasn't a clear and obvious error because VAR didn't feel there was anywhere else for him to put his foot'. Give me strength. — Mark Chapman (@markchapman) February 22, 2020

Two potential red card incidents involving Lo Celso. Can’t believe he’s still on the pitch. Again, the technology does its job but the VAR referee makes a very poor decision. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) February 22, 2020

Stockley Park have apparently just admitted that Giovani Lo Celso should have been sent off... 🤦‍♂️



Human error, apparently. The thing VAR was brought in to counteract... #CHETOT LIVE 👉 https://t.co/kGdPFwrPAN pic.twitter.com/2dIIMNtioH — Standard Sport (@standardsport) February 22, 2020