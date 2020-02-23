Karnataka took the crucial first-innings lead after bowling out Jammu and Kashmir for 192 on the fourth day of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final in Jammu on Sunday.

Resuming the day on 88/2 in reply to Karnataka’s 206, Jammu and Kashmir let the advantage slip by losing wickets at regular intervals to be bundled out in 62.4 overs.

Pacer M Prasidh Krishna (4/42) impressed once again as he returned with a four-wicket haul, while Jagadeesha Suchith (2/46) and Ronit More (2/40) grabbed two wickets each and Krishnappa Gowtham (1/30) claimed one.

For the hosts, Abdul Samad scored a 50-ball 43. He hit six fours and a maximum to anchor the innings but he didn’t get support from the other end. In their second essay, Karnataka reached 245 for four in 67 overs with opener Ravikumar Samarth (74) and Krishnamurthy Siddharth (75*) doing the bulk of the scoring.

J&K skipper and off-spinner Parvez Rasool, who had taken three wickets in the first innings, added another two, while Mujtaba Yousuf (1/42) and Abid Mushtaq (1/59) accounted for one each.



Karnataka 1st innings: 206 J&K 192 (SP Khajuria 62, Abdul Samad 43; M Prasidh Krishna 4/42)

Saurashtra pile on Andhra’s agony

Saurashtra batted Andhra out of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final by extending their overall lead to a mammoth 658 runs. By stumps on the fourth day, Saurashtra had made 37/9 in their second innings.

Resuming on overnight 93/2, the visiting team piled on the runs on a rather dull day with three batsmen making half-centuries, to ensure they are almost through to the semi-finals. Last year’s runner-up Saurashtra had made 419 in the first innings before bundling out Andhra for 136 and chose not to enforce follow-on.

With the track not offering much assistance it was a toil for the Andhra attack which missed the services of injured pacer Y Prithvi Raj.

Perak Mankad, who made 85 in the first innings, hit 80 in their second innings and in the company of left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (60), frustrated the Andhra bowlers.

After Barot and Vishvarajsinh Jadeja (35*) resumed in the morning, Andhra had some early success when the latter fell leg-before to Smd Rafi after adding 11 runs to his score. Barot looked good for more before being bowled by Rafi for 54.

Saurashtra 419 (Chirag Jani 121, Perak Mankad 80, Vishvarajsingh Jadeja 73, Sheldon Jackson 50; Prithvi Raj Yarra 3/51, KV Sasikanth 3/149) and 375/9 (Perak Mankad 85, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 60, Avi Barot 54, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja 46; Jyothi Sai Krishna 4/47, Smd Rafi 3/92) vs Andhra 136 (CR Gnaneshwar 43, Ricky Bhui 28, K S Bharat 26; Jaydev Unadkat 4/42, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 3/27).

Bengal virtually seal semi-final berth

Bengal put up a strong batting display in their second essay to virtually 443-run lead over Odisha in their last-eight clash. At close on the penultimate day, Bengal were 361 for seven following half centuries from Shreevats Goswami (78), Abhishek Raman (67) and Shahbaz Ahmed’s unbeaten 52.

It was almost all over for Odisha as there was no sign of a declaration from Bengal, who already had secured three points by virtue of a first-innings lead to put one step into the semifinals. Bengal batsmen showed patience and discipline to bat through the day and almost guaranteed their first last-four berth since 2017-18 when they lost to Delhi.

Overnight batsman Abhishek Raman played a patient knock to see through the early morning moisture after the departure of senior batsman Manoj Tiwary.

The in-form Tiwary, who slammed his maiden triple century this season, was dismissed for the second time in the match by Odisha pacer Debabarata Pradhan inside the first-hour’s play. Tiwary was trapped in front with a sharp incoming delivery but that was the only bright spot for Odisha on the fourth day.

Bengal 332 and 361/7 (Shreevats Goswami 78, Abhishek Raman 67, Arnab Nandi 45, Koushik Ghohsh 41, Shahbaz Ahmed 52*). Odisha 250.

Gujarat thrash Goa by 464 runs

Left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai grabbed a fifer as Gujarat thrashed minnows Goa by a whopping 464 runs to storm into the semis. Set a daunting target of 629 for an improbable win, Goa were bundled out for 164 in their second essay on day 4 of the Ranji quarterfinals at the Sardar Patel Stadium.

Desai (5/81) ran through the Goa batsmen and got able support from pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla (4/18).

Barring Suyash Prabhudessai (66), no other Goa batsman could even put up a fight.

Goa lost opener Vaibhav Govekar (4) early when he chased a Roosh Kalaria (1/21) delivery which was pitched wide of off stump and was caught by a diving Chirag Gandhi as the visitors slipped to 5 for one.

Soon it became 10/2 when Sumiran Amonkar (5) poked at a full toss outside off by Desai and edged it to the slip cordon where Samit Gohel fetched it inches above the turf. Post lunch, Goa’s batting mainstay Amit Verma fell for one as the visitors were in deep trouble at 13/3. Verma was cleaned up by Nagwaswalla.

Suyash Prabhudessai (66) and Snehal Kauthankar (17) tried to rebuild the innings. But Kauthankar, after playing 77 balls, edged to Parthiv Patel off Desai. Desai then removed a well-settled Prabhudessai, who was caught by Gohel as Goa lost half their side for 103.

Once Smit Patel became Desai’s fourth victim, it was clear Goa was staring at a massive defeat. Nagwaswalla then wrecked havoc as he ran through the lower order, picking up three quick wickets.

Gujarat 602/8 and 199/6 (Samit Gohel 72; Lakshay Garg 4/30) won against Goa 173 and 164 (Suyash Prabhudessai 66; Siddharth Desai 5/81) by 464 runs.