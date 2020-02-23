Real Kashmir FC would hope for a reversal in their fortune when they take on Indian Arrows in the I-League in Srinagar on Monday.

After getting beaten in their last two matches, Real Kashmir would look to get full three points against the All India Football Federation’s development side.

RKFC’s two losses, 2-1 against Churchill Brothers and 1-0 against Punjab FC, pushed them down to the eighth spot in the standings with 15 points from 11 matches.

A win against Arrows would move them back within the top four.

The Arrows approach the match on the back of a 1-3 defeat to East Bengal. They are at the bottom of the 11-team league, with just eight points from 12 games, having won only twice this season.

The Dave Robertson-coached RKFC would fancy their chances of beating a young Arrows team. They would be buoyed by the return to their base – TRC Ground – after playing six consecutive matches, traveling all over the country.

Despite their defeat against Churchill Brothers, what would have gladdened Robertson was the goal from Robin Singh, the out-of-favor India international, signed on loan from ISL team Hyderabad FC in the January transfer window.

His strike, though on a losing cause, was his first for the club, since joining Real Kashmir.

Center-back Mason Robertson has been an instrumental player for RKFC, scoring goals to help the team in four of their 11 matches so far.

Mason, together with Gnohere Krizo and Kaullum Higginbotham, have been the driving force of RKFC’s forward line.

Robertson said, “We played two of the best teams in the league back to back. It was disappointing for us to not get anything out of those two games against Punjab and Churchill but it was a close affair on both occasions.

“We will be getting back to our feet like always and against the Arrows, we will be going for the three points in front of our passionate home crowd.”

Indian Arrows coach Shanmugam Venkatesh also voiced his thoughts on his young side’s next challenge.

“Yes, it will definitely be a tough challenge. This is the beauty of the I-League as we get to play in different conditions and venues across the country. We are looking forward to an interesting match and a great atmosphere,” he said.