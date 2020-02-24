Young Bharat Subramaniyam’s dream run at the Aeroflot Open chess tournament was halted on Sunday when Azerbaijan Grandmaster Rauf Mamedov defeated the 13-year-old Indian in the fifth round.

The 51-move win late enabled Mamedov to become the sole leader with 4.5 points.

Mamedov used his experience to beat the Indian, who had posted two memorable wins over GMs in the first four rounds.

Subramaniyam had in the earlier rounds defeated Chinese Grandmaster Jiancho Zhou and second seed Gabriel Sargissian.

Armenian GM Manuel Petrosyan is in second place with four points after scoring a win over India’s S P Sethuraman (now on 3 points).

Subramaniyam and compatriot B Adhiban and Aravind Chithambaram are in joint third spot on 3.5 points with 13 others.

In his fifth round game, Adhiban shared honours with Aleksej Aleksandrov while Chithambaram beat Vahap Sanal.

Meanwhile, talented young GM R Praagnanandhaa (Elo 2602) went down to lower-rated Russian GM Mikhail Antipov.

Top-seeded Russian Vladislav Artemiev moved to three points after sharing the point with Iran’s Pouya Idani.