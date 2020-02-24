Fit-again India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to play in the DY Patil T20 tournament, which began in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Pandya suffered a lower back injury five months ago and underwent a surgery in London.

The 26-year-old all-rounder, who hasn’t played international cricket since then, has been recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

“The Reliance 1 (team) would be represented by players like Hardik Pandya, Bhuvaneshvar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan,” said Vijay Patil, president of the DY Patil Sports Academy and the Mumbai Cricket Association, at a press briefing.

Dhawan and Kumar are also on their road to recovery after sustaining injuries.

Kumar underwent a hernia operation, while Dhawan suffered a shoulder injury during the ODI series against Australia at home last month.

A total of 16 teams will vie for the trophy with the final set to be held on March 6. As per the organisers, the Reliance 1 team will also have Anmolpreet Singh.

Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi and Divyaansh Saxena, who represented U-19 India in the World Cup, are part of the BPCL team.

Dinesh Karthik, Mandeep Singh Rahul Tewatia, Varun Chakravorthy and young Maharashtra batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad will represent the DY Patil A team.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Aaron and Manan Vohra will turn up for the DY Patil B team. Other teams in fray are CAG, Income Tax, IOC, Bank of Baroda and RBI.