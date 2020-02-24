Saurashtra booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy on the basis of the first innings after their quarter-final tie against Andhra ended in a draw on the final day in Ongole on Monday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 375/9, the visitors were dismissed for 426 in 138 overs in the second innings, setting an improbable target of 710 runs for Andhra.

After being bowled out for 136 in the first innings, Andhra finished at 149/4 in 51 overs in their second essay before play was called off.

A strokeful half-century by Andhra captain KS Bharat (55, 69 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) was the bright spot in the home team’s second innings.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who is on the fringes of national selection and has been part of various India A teams in the recent past, showed why he is rated highly, playing some delightful shots during his knock.

Earlier, when Saurashtra resumed, No 10 Chetan Sakariya (29 not out, 99 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) and skipper Jaydev Unadkat (31, 48 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) used the long handle to good effect and added 51 runs.

Chirag Jani, who scored a century in Saurashtra’s first innings, was named player of the match.

Bengal advance

Bengal stormed into the Ranji Trophy semi-finals by virtue of their first innings lead over Odisha after only one session was possible on the final day which was interrupted by bad light, in Tangi on Monday.

Resuming on 361/7, Bengal lost their remaining three wickets for 12 runs inside six overs to set Odisha an improbable target of 456.

In reply, Odisha were 39 for no loss in 10 overs when bad light stopped play as both the teams agreed upon a draw with two more sessions left on the final day at the DRIEMS College ground on the outskirts of Cuttack.

Bengal thus qualified by virtue of their crucial first innings lead of 82 runs, setting up a clash with Karnataka in the semi-final starting from February 29 at the Eden Gardens.

Anustup Majumdar, who smashed a career-best 157 to script Bengal’s stunning turnaround to reach 332 after being 46/5 in their first innings, was adjudged player of the match.

Majumdar’s splendid effort was then complemented well by pacers Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar and Nilkantha Das as the trio shared nine wickets among them to secure the decisive lead.

Playing at their home turf, the Odisha batsmen then wilted under pressure to be bowled out for 250 after being 135/1.

Bengal did not look back then, batting out the opposition in the second essay. The two-time former champions last made the Ranji semi-finals in 2017-18 only to go down to Delhi.