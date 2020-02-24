After scripting a thrilling win over Australia in their opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, India continued their dream start at the tournament with a convincing 18-run victory against Bangladesh at Perth at the WACA Ground on Monday.
Shafali Verma’s knock and a complete effort from the bowlers ensured that India climbed on top of Group A. Invited to bat, India posted a competitive 142/6 as Player of the Match Shafali Verma’s 39 off 17 balls set the foundation before Jemimah Rodrigues and Veda Krishnamurthy chipped with crucial cameos to take them past the 140-run mark.
Bangladesh tried mounting a fightback but couldn’t put up regularly partnerships as Harmanpreet Kaur’s side took wickets at regular intervals. Poonam Yadav (3/18) was the pick of the bowlers while Shikha Pandey and Arundhati Reddy also contributed two wickets each to complete the job for India.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to India’s second straight victory: