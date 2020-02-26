The ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is perhaps the most open and competitive to date, with more than a couple of contenders for the title.

The tournament, played from 21 February to 8 March 2020 with the final coinciding with international women’s day at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, features 23 matches.

The teams include the top eight ranked sides – Australia, England, New Zealand, India, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka – as well as qualifiers Bangladesh and Thailand, who are making their World Cup debut.

Here are the complete squads for the 10 teams in fray

The 10-team tournament will see teams play each other once in the two groups and the top two teams from each group qualify for the semi-finals. A win gives a side two points, a loss none and while a tie (after Super Over in group stages) or no result or abandoned match will earn a single point.

As things stand, India are unbeaten and lead Group A with four points from two games while Group B is wide open with four of the five teams tied on two points each.

Here’s what the table looks like at the World Cup now:

Group A Points Table Team Played Won Lost N/R or Tied Net RR Points India 2 2 0 0 +0.875 4 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 +1.065 2 Australia 2 1 1 0 -0.325 2 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 -0.609 0 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 -0.900 0 At the end of matches on 26th February