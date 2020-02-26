England captain Heather Knight scripted a new record when she scored the first century of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, smashing a 66-ball 108 against Thailand at Canberra on Wednesday. The 29-year-old became the first woman to score a hundred in all three formats of the game.
The right-handed batter came in to bat when England were in trouble at 7/2 in the second over. But thanks to a superb unbeaten partnership of 169 with Nat Sciver, the runners-up from the 2018 edition finished with a solid 176/2, which is the highest score in the tournament so far. Sciver made 59 off 52 balls, playing her part in the biggest partnership in T20 World Cup history.
Knight’s ton had 13 fours and four sixes, coming at a brisk pace.
The England star Test ton came against Australia in 2013 while she made an ODI hundred against Pakistan in 2017. Those are the only tons she has in each format. But with her T20 to in Australia, Knight has added her name to an illustrious list.
Here’s a look at the big numbers: