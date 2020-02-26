England captain Heather Knight scripted a new record when she scored the first century of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, smashing a 66-ball 108 against Thailand at Canberra on Wednesday. The 29-year-old became the first woman to score a hundred in all three formats of the game.

The right-handed batter came in to bat when England were in trouble at 7/2 in the second over. But thanks to a superb unbeaten partnership of 169 with Nat Sciver, the runners-up from the 2018 edition finished with a solid 176/2, which is the highest score in the tournament so far. Sciver made 59 off 52 balls, playing her part in the biggest partnership in T20 World Cup history.

Knight’s ton had 13 fours and four sixes, coming at a brisk pace.

The England star Test ton came against Australia in 2013 while she made an ODI hundred against Pakistan in 2017. Those are the only tons she has in each format. But with her T20 to in Australia, Knight has added her name to an illustrious list.

Here’s a look at the big numbers:

Heather Knight scores the FIRST century of the 2020 #T20WorldCup 👏



Maiden T20I 💯 for the England skipper. It couldn't have come at a better time!#ENGvTHA 📝 https://t.co/liSeXzBeRp pic.twitter.com/huxwsDxxMR — ICC (@ICC) February 26, 2020

Maiden T20I hundred for Heather Knight (63 BF), who becomes the first woman to make a century in all three international formats.#ENGvTHA #T20WorldCup https://t.co/Oi0bIruKtp — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) February 26, 2020

Heather Knight's centuries in International cricket:



157 vs Australia, 2013 (Test)

106 vs Pakistan, 2017 (ODI)

108* vs Thailand, 2020 (T20I)



She is the first player to score centuries in all three formats in Women's Internationals. #ENGvTHA #T20WorldCup — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 26, 2020

100s in all 3 forms of international cricket

M Jayawardene

T Dilshan

C Gayle

B McCullum

S Watson

Tamim Iqbal

M Guptill

S Raina

D Warner

F du Plessis

G Maxwell

R Sharma

K O'Brien

Ahmed Shehzad

L Rahul

HEATHER KNIGHT



@englandcricket #ENGvTHAI #T20WorldCup — Swamp (@sirswampthing) February 26, 2020

Only 4 Players have scored @T20WorldCup Century so far.



Heather Knight (108* vs Thailand) joins the list today.



Meg Lanning - 126

Deandra Dottin - 112*

Heather Knight - 108*

Harmanpreet Kaur - 103#T20WorldCup | #ENGvTHA | #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/V5lU8pvH04 — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) February 26, 2020

1️⃣ England lose both openers for nought...



2️⃣ Knight and Sciver walk into the middle...



3️⃣ They add 169* runs for the third wicket 👏👏



The BIGGEST partnership in #T20WorldCup history!#ENGvTHA 📝 https://t.co/LX74kGIKsk pic.twitter.com/JIwPl62qyF — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 26, 2020

123 - Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver have posted the highest ever third-wicket partnership (123 runs) by @EnglandCricket in Women's T20Is, and the highest of any team at the @ICC Women's #T20WorldCup. Supplement. pic.twitter.com/uKKAgg6OkB — OptaJim (@OptaJim) February 26, 2020

Heather Knight's last four innings at Canberra's Manuka Oval:



▶️ 51 v 🇦🇺, 2017

▶️ 67 v 🇮🇳, 2020

▶️ 78 v 🇦🇺, 2020

▶️ 108* v 🇹🇭 TODAY



And these are her top four career T20I scores! ❤️🏟️ #ENGvTHA | #T20WorldCup



📝 https://t.co/LX74kGIKsk pic.twitter.com/SpCsvnvLuH — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 26, 2020

Heather Knight has hit 104 fours and 21 sixes in T20Is. Of those, 31 fours and nine sixes have come in 2020 alone. A ridiculous transformation. Flick. Switched. — Nick Friend (@NickFriend1) February 26, 2020

World Cup hundred for England captain Heather Knight, 100* from 63 balls including 13 fours and 3 sixes against Thailand. She came when the team was 7 for 2 from 1.4 overs. Well played, Captain. #T20WorldCup — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 26, 2020

Players to hit a century in Tests, ODIs and T20Is:



Heather Knight



End of the list.#T20WorldCup | #ENGvTHA pic.twitter.com/lROTjaAp21 — Women's CricZone (@WomensCricZone) February 26, 2020