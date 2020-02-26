Young Indian shuttlers Ravi and Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar registered straight-game victories in the U-19 men’s singles opening round at the Dutch Junior International tournament Haarlem, Netherlands on Wednesday.

While Ravi from Haryana wrapped up the match 21-11 21-8 comfortably against his Indonesian opponent Made Deco Setya Atmaja, Tamil Nadu’s Rithvik thrashed Singapore’s Zhiyuan Lee 21-12, 21-11 to progress to the second round.

Another Indian Harsh Arora gave tough fight against M Fazriq Mohamad Razif of Malaysia before going down 18-21 18-21.

Indian women shuttlers had a tough day as both Meghana Reddy Mareddy and Uthsava Palit suffered defeats in U-19 singles opening round.

Despite making a comeback after losing the first game, Meghana lost against Anna Tatranova of France 15-21 21-17 14-21 in a match that saw both the shuttlers putting immense fight for 42 minutes.

Uthsava was also seen in good touch before going down 21-23 20-22 in a hard-fought clash against Sweden’s Julia Tuvesson.