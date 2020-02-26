India opener Smriti Mandhana on Wednesday weighed in on the ‘Mankading’ debate, stating that batters could be warned before being dismissed.

The controversy surrounding this method of dismissal was ignited again when England’s Katherine Brunt opted against ‘Mankading’ South Africa’s Sune Luus in a crunch situation during a group stage match in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

India, who have two wins from their first two games, play New Zealand on Thursday. Mandhana had missed the Bangladesh game due to illness.

“Well, I think it is in the rules of the game that you can get the batter out,” Mandhana said. “But I think it is good for us to warn them once, or twice maybe. As a batter, if I keep doing that then the third time I think the bowler has the right to get me out.”

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ‘Mankaded’ Jos Buttler in an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals last year, stirring a lot of debate and discussion on the rules governing the dismissal.

Earlier this month, England pacer James Anderson had urged ICC to get rid of mankading after Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed had dismissed Pakistan opener Mohammad Huraira in their quarter-final clash at the U-19 World cup in the same fashion.

Mandhana is likely to play the match against New Zealand after missing India’s last game. India are currently unbeaten in the tournament after two successive wins over defending champions Australia and Bangladesh.