Indian Grandmaster B Adhiban held Azerbaijani’s Rauf Mamedov to a draw in the eighth round to remain in contention for the top spot at the Aeroflot Open chess tournament in Moscow.

The race for the title in ‘A’ group got tighter with eight players including two Indian Grandmasters just half-a-point behind the two leading Azerbaijan players with one round to play.

Adhiban, the top-ranked Indian in the field, was on 5.5 points after the draw which came after 74-move marathon on Wednesday. He is now now half a point behind the leaders along with compatriot Aravindh Chithambaram and six others.

Mamedov and 14-year old Azerbaijan compatriot Aydin Suleymanli are in the lead with six points.

Chithambaram, the current national champion, held Russian Manuel Petrosyan to a draw in the eighth round.

Adhiban will meet Turkey’s Mustafa Yilmza in the final round on Thursday, while Chithambaram faces Sanan Sjugirov of Russia.

Thirteen-year old Indian Bharat Subramaniyam made his first GM norm, reaching 4.5 points with a draw against GM Alexander Riazantsev (Russia).

Another Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa registered his second win in the tournament by beating Evgeny Zanan.