After deciding to switch base to Bhubaneshwar and changing their name from Delhi Dynamos, the 2019-’20 Indian Super League season has been a story of mixed fortunes for Odisha FC. They did not enjoy the best of starts, winning just two of nine matches.

However, since late December the Bhubaneshwar outfit registered four consecutive wins to dethrone Mumbai City FC and climb to fourth place. But, three defeats to Bengaluru FC, FC Goa and ATK during the business end of the season saw them drop out of the top four as they eventually finished sixth with 25 points.

This is the third season that the team have failed to qualify for the playoffs but there were some positives for coach Josep Gombau as plenty of young Indian players excelled in his system while the foreign contingent also made a mark.

Odisha FC stats 2019-'20 Team Matches played Goals scored Goals conceded Goal difference Clean sheets Odisha FC 18 28 31 -3 4 League's best 18 46 (Goa) 11 (Bengaluru) +23 (Goa) 10 (Bengaluru)

Shaky backline

The last two campaigns have been nothing short of disappointing for Odisha FC. They have finished eighth on both occasions and the club has not been able to translate style into success despite favouring an attacking and possession-based brand of football.

Having kept faith with Gombau at the helm, they have managed to turn around their fortunes to an extent with some shrewd signings in the summer. Aridane Santana eased their goal-scoring woes with wingers Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Nandhakumar Sekar providing another attacking outlet from the wings.

However, their defence was not stable throughout the season. Both goalkeepers Francisco Dorronsoro and Arshdeep Singh failed to nail down their spot between the sticks. The centre-back paring was also not permanent as Gombau kept switching between Diawandou Diagne and Gaurav Bora to partner Carlos Delgado.

Full-backs Narayan Das and Shubham Sarangi (in his debut season) were both impressive but were found wanting defensively on occasions.

Key player: Xisco Hernandez

It is a tough call to choose Xisco Hernandez alone as Odisha’s stand-out players as Marcos Tebar, strikers Aridane Santana and Manuel Onwu (signed in January) also played a key part throughout Odisha FC’s campaign. However, Hernandez has been their fulcrum around which their attack has revolved, contributing five goals and two assists.

Playing the number 10 role, Hernandez’s contribution in supplying defence-splitting passes and his ability to hold up the ball well in tight spaces upfront cannot be understated.

He played a key role in Bengaluru FC’s run to the ISL title last season, it has been another season to remember for the Spanish playmaker.

Indian player: Jerry Mawihmingthanga

The Mizoram winger, who joined the club from Jamshedpur FC in the summer as a replacement for Lallianzuala Chhangte was a livewire in the Odisha FC attack, causing trouble with his raw pace while delivering dangerous crosses from the right.

No other player than Mawihmingthanga has registered more crosses in the league this season (61). The youngster has also racked up five assists, the second-best tally among Indians alongside Chennaiyin FC’s Anirudh Thapa and Kerala Blasters defender Jessel Carneiro.

With his excellent performances this season, Mawihmingthanga also earned himself his first national team call-up.

What next for Odisha FC?

While the decision to narrowly miss out on the playoff this season will hurt Odisha FC and the club management, they have done the right thing by backing Gombau and bolstering the squad with players suited to his style.

Losing a striker of Santana’s ilk midway during the season may have dented their playoff chances but even then, the goals have not dried up, highlighting that the team is not dependent on one individual.

With the club expected to keep faith in Gombau, the Catalan boss has players who now have a good understanding of his philosophy and they should get better with time. His style of play has been attractive and if they manage to tighten up at the back, Odisha FC could emerge as one of the title contenders next season.