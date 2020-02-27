Sharmila Nicollet picked up three birdies en route a one-over 73 that carried her to tied-sixth at the end of the second round of the Joburg Ladies Open at the Soweto Country Club. After a four-over 76 in the first round at the end of which she was T-16, Nicollet is nine shots behind runaway leader Sideri Vanova (69-71) at four-under.

Monique Smit (71-76) celebrating her birthday, was second at three-over 147. Three player, Zhen Bontan of the Netherlands and South Africans Lindi Coetzee and Kim Williams were four-over 148 in tied-third place.

Nicollet was tied sixth with three South Africans Tara Grienbow, Stacy Bregman and Lejan Lewthwaite at 149. Nicollet, who has been playing in South Africa for the past few weeks, finished-13 at the South African Women’s Masters and before that she was T-20 at the Dimension Data Ladies.

She won the Pro-Am Team competition, too, that week. Scotland’s Jane Turner, who won last week at the Dimenson Data, was Tied-10th.

Kapur and Khalin tied-44th

Indian golfers Shiv Kapur and Khalin Joshi shot an even par 71 each to be tied-44th at the end of the opening round in Queenstown. Korea’s Joohyung Kim, who pipped Kapur to win his first Asian Tour title at the Panasonic Open last year, underlined his growing stature as he took the opening round lead with a seven-under-par 64.

Among other Indians Ajeetesh Sandhu and Viraj Madappa shot one-over 72 each to be Tied-60th while both Aman Raj and Chiragh Kumar carded 74 and were Tied-105th. Kapur was three-over after seven, but did well to get back even par by the end of the day, while Joshi had two birdies and two bogeys in his 71.

Australia’s Ben Eccles, who received a late entry after being a reserve for the tournament, also showed his good form by carding a 65 to share the second place with compatriots Wade Ormsby and Brad Kennedy.

It was a welcome return to form for Ormsby, who currently leads the Asian Tour Order of Merit. The three-time Asian Tour winner started his season with a win in Hong Kong but missed consecutive cuts in his last three events on the European Tour. Kim had six birdies, an eagle on 10th and just one bogey on 12th.

“I’m really enjoying myself as a professional golfer. Being only 17, travelling and playing in tournaments like the New Zealand Open, it’s really a huge honour,” Kim said.

The Korean won three times on the Asian Development Tour to earn his promotion to the Asian Tour in 2019. He then went on to clinch his breakthrough victory in India last November to become the second youngest professional player to win on the Asian Tour at 17 years and 149 days.

Defending champion Zach Murray of Australia posted an opening 68 at the Millbrook Resort to stay four shots behind Kim to share the 11th place.

Chawrasia lies fifth in Oman

India’s SSP Chawrasia carded a solid four-under 68 on the back of five birdies to be placed fifth at the Oman Open.

Chawrasia, who was tied-22 and tied-32 in his two Asian Tour starts in Hong Kong and Singapore in January respectively, also came fourth at the European Tour Qualifying School, but still did not get into any one of the three events in the Middle East swing.

A four-time winner on European Tour and two-time winner of the Hero Indian Open, Chawrasia started from the back nine and had two birdies on the par-5 12th and par-5 16th to turn in two-under. He added a third birdie on second, but dropped a shot on fourth. He added birdies on sixth and eighth to finish at four-under.

The other two Indians in the field had a rough start, both Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar, carded two-over 74 each and will need a low second round score to make the cut.