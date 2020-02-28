New Zealand’s Trent Boult reckons the Hagley Ovay in Christchurch – the venue for second and final Test against India – will offer more assistance to fast bowlers.

India lost the first Test by ten wickets as their batsmen failed to get past the 200-run mark in both innings. Boult believes the challenge for batsmen will only be greater in the second Test.

“From a bowling point of view I’d say it’s probably better [than bowling at the Basin Reserve in Wellington],” the left-arm pacer was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

“The Basin has generally turned into a very nice batting surface. There’s a lot of runs been scored there both in domestic and international cricket. Here’s a slightly different story. You’re not battling the wind first of all. The overheads are there and it’s generally a nice place to pitch the ball up and get it swinging around.”

Boult, who bagged a total of five wickets in the first Test, suggested that New Zealand may go in with an all-pace attack in Christchurch. With Neil Wagner available again and Kyle Jamieson doing a fine all-round job in Wellington.

“If you play four seamers you might struggle to get the ball at certain stages, but I think [captain] Kane [Williamson] will balance it nicely,” Boult said. “That was our motto for a while on green wickets was to just go all out seam. We know what we’re doing and we’re excited about it.”

Despite the comprehensive victory in the first Test, Boult said that New Zealand will not be taking India lightly. India haven’t won a Test in New Zealand since 2009, but the 30-year-old reckons Virat Kohli and Co have it in them to bounce back.

“We’re definitely expecting them to adapt pretty quickly and be positive coming into this test match. Their records speak for themselves. They’re No 1 in the world for a reason and that’s solely because they can adapt to any conditions,” said Boult.