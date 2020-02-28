Rising stars Tasnim Mir, Treesa Jolly and Mansi Singh notched up convincing victories to enter the girls singles third round at the Dutch Junior International badminton tournament in Haarlem on Friday.

After winning the first game easily, Gujarat girl Mir faced some resistance from Lui Lok Lok of Hong Kong China. However, 11th seeded Tasnim held her nerves to complete a 21-14, 21-17 victory.

Treesa from Kerala, who is seeded seventh, looked comfortable during her 21-12, 21-13 win over home girl Fenna Laros.

Both the shuttlers came into this tournament after earning first-round bye.

Later in the day, Mansi and Tanya Hiremath also joined them in the third round with straight game victories in their respective matches.

Mansi defeated Estonia’s Catlyn Kruus 21-19, 21-16 while Tanya got the better of Netherlands’ Kirsten De Wit 21-10, 21-17.

In the mixed double category, Indian pair of Edwin joy and Shruti Mishra also registered a victory in the hard-fought second round match. The duo recovered well in time, after losing the second game, to notch up a 21-13, 19-21, 21-11 win against French pair of Theo Vaur and Anouk Nambot in a match that lasted for 36 minutes.