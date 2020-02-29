The road to the playoff stages of the 2019-’20 Indian Super League season has been a tale of contrasts for FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC.

After the highs of last season where they finished runners-up, FC Goa, the most consistent side in the league (having missed out on the playoffs in only one season) were touted as title contenders and favourites to reach the top four again.

Whereas for Chennaiyin FC, there were lingering doubts about their credentials and whether the would be able to challenge for the title again after a major squad shake-up in the summer, which was in stark contrast to FC Goa who retained their core.

Just a year after lifting the trophy in 2017-’18 under John Gregory, the Marina Machans had a season to forget, registering an embarrassing tally of just nine points – the worst in the league’s history. The struggles continued heading into the ongoing edition as Chennaiyin FC extended the winless run to 15 league games and went without scoring a goal in 769 minutes.

Injuries and suspensions meant that FC Goa did not manage to hit the ground running but they were still fifth in early December. At the same juncture, Chennaiyin FC were rotting at the bottom, staring at another embarrassing season. Then, Owen Coyle took over the reins from John Gregory.

FC Goa continued their fight for the top spot with ATK and Bengaluru FC and eventually clinched a historic AFC Champions League spot. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, continued to “fight for their lives” and “play every game under pressure” and in doing so, they managed to script a fairytale of their own, bagging an astonishing 24 points from their last 12 games to make the playoffs.

Teams Chennaiyin FC FC Goa Goals 32 46 Wins 8 12 Draws 5 3 Losses 5 3 Clean sheets 4 5 Top goalscorer Nerijus Valskis (13 goals) Ferran Corominas (14 goals)

Clash of the titans

Going by form and the propensity of both teams to go all-out on attack while compromising on their defence, this contest has goals written all over it.

Chennaiyin FC have not tasted defeat in their last eight matches (winning six), boasting the longest unbeaten run in the ongoing campaign. The defence has also tightened up heading into the playoffs, conceding just three goals in their last four matches. Out of the four clean sheets that Coyle’s men have racked up, two have come during those games.

Chennaiyin FC also have the third-best goal tally (32) this season, even despite not managing to find the net in their opening four games.

Just like they have done under three seasons under Sergio Lobera, FC Goa have continued doing FC Goa things – scoring goals for fun and shattering records at their will. This is the first season where the Gaurs have topped the league and have registered their best-ever points total (39) – just one short of the league’s personal best set by Bengaluru FC in 2017-’18.

FC Goa have netted a scintillating tally 46 goals so far, the most by any team in a single ISL season, averaging 2.5 goals per game.

The form has not dipped even after Lobera’s uncalled departure in January, the Goan outfit heading into the playoffs on the back of a five-match winning streak.

Looking at the head-to-head record this season, Goa also hold the edge as the only team to complete a league double over Chennaiyin FC this season, with an overall aggregate of 7-3 in two games.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa head-to-head Teams Chennaiyin FC FC Goa Matches 15 15 Wins 6 8 Draws 1 1 Goals scored 27 28

Two managers with a point to prove

Lucian Goian vs Ferran Corominas, Hugo Boumous vs Anirudh Thapa, Ahmed Jahouh vs Rafael Crivellaro are among the many lip-smacking battles that hype up the fixture but on-field battles aside, a lot is at stake for the two managers who have taken charge midway through the season.

Coyle comes with immense managerial experience in English football and an impressive CV, overseeing clubs such as Burnley and Bolton Wanderers during his 15-year tenure as coach.

Overseeing a remarkable turnaround by steering the club towards the playoffs in just under three months, Chennaiyin FC’s fairytale won’t have a better happier ending if Coyle manages to deliver the club an unprecedented third title.

Coyle’s counterpart and FC Goa interim coach, Clifford Miranda is still in the nascent stages of his coaching career, with both Miranda and technical director Derrick Pereira overseeing managerial responsibilities at the club since Lobera’s sacking. Miranda has just managed three games and has done a decent job so far but for the 37-year-old, this is uncharted territory.

He has a chance of making history, after becoming the first Indian to manage an ISL side. With Goa hosting this year’s final at the Fatorda stadium, there will be an added incentive for him to deliver the first-ever title in front of their home fans.

For two clubs that have enjoyed an illustrious rivalry since their inception in the ISL, Chennaiyin FC have been the team that has managed to deliver on the big occasions as FC Goa have not yet got the better of them in a non-league game.

Incidentally, it was against the same opponents in 2015 and at the same venue where the Gaurs lost their first final and redemption will certainly play on their minds.

Given how both sides have taken the attack to teams this season, a high-voltage and no holds barred encounter awaits. It remains to be seen who makes the opportunity count in this enticing playoff opener.