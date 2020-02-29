New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl on a green wicket in the second and final Test against India in Christchurch on Saturday.

The toss was put back 45 minutes because of persistent showers but the forecast is for fine weather for the remainder of the Test.

India need to win in Christchurch to level the series after New Zealand comprehensively won the first Test in Wellington by 10 wickets.

The New Zealand attack has since been bolstered by the return of Neil Wagner to join Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson in a four-pronged pace attack with no room for spinner Ajaz Patel.

“We came here looked at the surface and the history of the surface and felt it was the best option. There is that pace and a little bit of bounce as well,” New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said of the decision to go without a spinner.

“There is some similarity to the Basin Reserve with that green tinge.”

India, who failed to reach 200 in either innings in Wellington, have made two changes with Ravindra Jadeja getting a start of Ravi Ashwin to provide a better batting option as well as keeping spin.

Ishant Sharma, India’s one genuine swing bowler, sprained an ankle training on Friday and has been replaced by Umesh Yadav.

The last time New Zealand lost a home Test after winning the toss was in 2009.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson/Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

India: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt.), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Ashwin/ Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma/ Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)

Match refereee: Ranjan Madagalle (SRI)