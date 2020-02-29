Jaipur will host the Women’s T20 Challenge for the second straight year during the Indian Premier League Playoff week in May, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Saturday. There will be a fourth team added to the mix with a total of seven matches to be played.

In 2019, the Women’s T20 Challenge was expanded from a one-off match before an IPL qualifier to a week-long tournament with three teams – Trailblazers, Supernovas and Velocity. There were three group games and a final in the inaugural edition.

Harmanpreet Kaur had struck a sensational half century as Supernovas had clinched the title with a four-wicket win over Velocity on the last ball. The standalone matches had seen good crowds at Sawai Man Singh Stadium last year, with evening starts under floodlights. The fourth team, fixtures, names of players and the participating countries are yet to be announced.