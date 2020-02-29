Radha Yadav starred with a career-best 4/23 as semi-finalists India made it four from four wins at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka.

Yadav was the latest Indian spinner to shine as her four-wicket haul proved pivotal in restricting Sri Lanka to 113/9 in Melbourne while Shafali Verma’s knock of 47 put them in cruise control in the chase.

The left-arm spinner was not in India’s Playing XI for the first two matches but was picked after the team decided to go for a four-pronged spin attack against New Zealand in the third game and there has been no looking back since.

Could you have imagined a better start to the tournament?

RADHA YADAV: Yeah, actually we were working hard for this, so I’m really happy that we have won four consecutive matches, and really looking forward for the next games now.



How confident are you from your performances in the last four games and where that puts you ahead of the semifinals?

RADHA YADAV: Yeah, obviously it feels great when you do something for your team, and yeah, I’m really looking forward for the semis now.



What’s the plan between now and Wednesday for you and the team to prepare for the semifinals?

RADHA YADAV: Not much. We were just looking to keep it simple, and yeah, we were just being in the present and enjoying the moment. That’s it. We were just keeping it simple.



What’s the plan between now after here and Wednesday before the semifinals? Are you having a party?

RADHA YADAV: No, no. It’ll be one or two off, but we are definitely going to work hard because semis and then finals, so we are really excited, too. Yeah.



With the tournament already won in the starting 11, what was the conversation with you, and how did you feel?

RADHA YADAV: Honestly, I was not up to the mark. I was backing myself and I knew if I got an opportunity, I could help the team win, so I’m happy I got a chance.



I was disappointed, but I was ready for that because I didn’t do well, so I knew that I need to work even more harder, and yeah, I worked hard the last two weeks, and I’m really happy that it’s paying off, yeah.