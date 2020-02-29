Indian golfer Arjun Atwal shot a second straight 75 and missed the cut by seven shots in the second round of the Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens, United States.

Atwal did superbly to come into the tournament via the Monday Qualifier.

Brendan Steele shot a 3-under 67 on Friday to reach 5-under for the week and took a one-shot lead over JT Poston (69), Lee Westwood (69) and Luke Donald (66) after the second round.

Steele, who missed the cut by 10 shots last year, made a bogey on two of his last three holes but managed to stay ahead.

The cut was 3-over, and many of the biggest names in the field will not be around. The list of missed cut included Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and defending champion Keith Mitchell.

While Steele led the field, two of the three players at tied second were Englishmen, Donald (66) and Westwood (69).

While Westwood who won in Abu Dhabi in January, has not won on PGA Tour since St. Jude Classic in 2010, the year he became World No. 1, Donald has not won on PGA or the European Tour since 2012 and his last win was in Japan in Dunlop Phoenix in 2013.

Donald was World No. 1 after his last PGA Tour win at Transitions Championships in 2012 and spent a total of 56 weeks in four stints as No. 1.

Koepka shot a 4-over 74 for the second consecutive day, while Fowler (68) missed an eagle putt at the par-5 18th that would have gotten him to the weekend and fell a shot shy.

Rose (74) was 6-over and missed by three shots, while Mitchell (72) missed by five shots.

Steele had a chance to take an even bigger lead into the weekend, but the much-feared Bear Trap, PGA National’s stretch of holes 15-17, which has always tripped Steele did so again.

The stretch from 15t was eventful, as his tee shot on the par-3 15th went around the back of the hole before lipping out and stopping inches shy of a hole-in-one. He had another birdie on the par-3 17th. But the 16th and 18th ended in bogeys.

Steele missed a chance for a victory in January in Hawaii, falling to Cameron Smith in a playoff at the Sony Open.

US Open champion Gary Woodland put himself squarely in the mix with a 67 and thinks tough courses like PGA National appeal to him. Woodland was tied for fifth at 3 under with Sepp Straka (67), Cameron Davis (67) and Nick Watney (66).

Diksha Dagar fourth, Aditi eighth in New South Wales Open

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar recovered superbly from a terrible patch in the middle of the front nine to return one-under 71 in the third round of the Women’s New South Wales Open Dubbo, Australia on Saturday.

Dagar, who reached 10-under at one stage before giving up five shots in three holes between fourth and sixth, fought back with four birdies in the remaining holes to get to eight-under at Dubbo Golf Club.

However, with Belgian Manon de Roey striking brilliant form with six-under 66, Dagar finds herself seven shots behind the leader, who is 15-under and five ahead of second-placed Julia Engstrom (68).

India’s other contender in the fray, Aditi Ashok added a two-under 70 and moved up to Tied-eighth at five-under 211.

Aditi opened with a birdie but ran into trouble between third and ninth with three bogeys and anther one on 11th. She was two-over for the day at that stage, but five birdies in a row from 12th to 16th brought her back in the fray for at least a Top-10 before a bogey on 18th pushed her back slightly.

De Roey backed up her course record 64 with a superb six-under 66 in the third round. Teenage star Engtrom was in second after a 68, with fellow Swede Camilla Lennarth right behind her in third position.

De Roey has won three times on the LET Access Series and is now just 18 holes away from her first victory on the LET.

The 28-year-old from Antwerp, Belgium, started the day with a two-stroke advantage and birdied two of the first three holes, before making her sole bogey at the sixth.

She birdied the long ninth and 10th holes to build a four-stroke lead and added three more birdies at the 13th, 14th and at the short 18th, where she chipped in from the front of the green.

Sandhu, Madappa slip in New Zealand

India’s Ajeetesh Sandhu (71) and Viraj Madappa (74) slipped to tied 41 and tied 68 respectively in the 101st New Zealand Open at Queenstown, New Zealand on Saturday.

Korean teenager Joohyung Kim sank a 10-footer on Par-r3 18th to keep at least a share of the lead for the third straight day.

Kim, who carded 67 shares the lead with Australia’s Lucas Herbert.

Herbert, 24, who has already won the Dubai Desert Classic on the European Tour last month, stormed to the top of the leaderboard with three birdies in his final five holes.

Kim trailed by a shot till the final birdie as both players are now at 15-under-par 199 at the Millbrook Resort.

Herbert made one of the biggest moves of the day, having trailed Kim by six shots when he stepped up to the opening tee.

The 2011 New Zealand Open champion Brad Kennedy of Australia closed strongly with back-to-back birdies to trail the pair by two shots in outright third place while American Chan Kim, a former member of the Asian Tour, is tied for fourth with Australia’s Nick Flanagan on 202 total.

Thailand’s Pavit Tangkamolprasert signed for a 70 to stay five shots back of the leaders in tied ninth place with Australia’s Ben Eccles and Kieran Muir.

Kim said, “Tomorrow is going to be fun to be honest, playing with Lucas is going to be really enjoyable.

“Obviously he’s a European Tour winner, so it’s going to be wherever it goes, whether I win or lose tomorrow, I’m just going to really enjoy myself.”

Herbert said, “To fight back like I did and make some really good swings sort of 15, 16, 17 and even 18 there to hit it in the middle of the green, I was really proud of that because I think we’ve got a bit of work to do on the range to get ready for tomorrow.