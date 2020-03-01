Clifford Miranda’s worst fears came true. The FC Goa interim coach, had made it clear ahead of his team’s first leg Indian Super League semi-final encounter that if it was one side he would be looking to avoid, it was Chennaiyin FC.

FC Goa had never managed to beat the former champions in the play-off stage and Owen Coyle’s men were on an eight-match unbeaten streak since turning their season around.

On Saturday, in front of their home fans at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the former champions stretched that run to nine games, handing a 4-1 drubbing to a team that finished top of the league.

All the four Chennaiyin FC goals came in the second half and ensured that they now have one foot in the final. Lucian Goian’s header from a set-piece was all it took for Chennaiyin FC to open the floodgates but with the intensity and eagerness the home side displayed, the scoreline could have been worse for the visitors.

While Chennaiyin FC fielded a full-strength eleven, Miranda had his hands tied as midfielders Brandon Fernandes (niggle) and Hugo Boumous (sickness) sat out for the game, alongside Edu Bedia, who flew home to Spain for personal reasons. It was a huge blow for the visitors as Brandon and Boumous had been the team’s most creative players with 16 assists among them this season.

That confined striker Ferran Corominas to a more withdrawn role, who played behind the strikers as a number 10.

Without Boumous, who has been running the show for them in midfield all season, FC Goa lacked the fluency to build quality moves to trouble the opposition. The hosts also kept the space compact to suppress Coro’s threat, who failed to link up with forwards Manvir Singh and Seiminlen Doungel in attack.

But the Gaurs were successful in maintaining their shape while defending. Chennaiyin FC’s playmaker Rafael Crivellaro was not allowed any space with Ahmed Jahouh marking him well. The Moroccan was a live wire for FC Goa in midfield, not only initiating the attack from the back but also screening the backline, making a total of five tackles in the first half alone.

Individual errors

The battle looked destined to go down to the wire and the first goal was going to be crucial in shaping the outcome of the tie. FC Goa had managed to keep the scoreline goalless without their two key players in the first-half but could not maintain the same intensity as the game slipped through their hands after the break in the space of just 29 minutes.

Energy levels dropped, legs became heavy and Chennaiyin FC piled on the pressure. Nerves got the better of Miranda’s side as they suffered a disastrous spell of capitulation after the break and most of it was down to silly, avoidable individual errors.

Goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz was at fault for the opener as he fluffed his lines when attempting to punch a free-kick from Crivellaro, allowing Goian to head the ball in.

For the second goal, Mourtada Fall failed to close down Anirudh Thapa just when the midfielder was lining up for a shot from outside the box that sailed into the top corner.

FC Goa took the risk of deploying a high line despite trailing by two goals which left them vulnerable to counter-attacks and they lost shape during defensive transitions.

When Nerijus Valskis set up the third from the left in the 77th, right-back Seriton Fernandes was caught ball watching. The marking was shoddy from FC Goa as they allowed centre-back Eli Sabia to sneak in and stab his effort from close.

Lallianzuala Chhangte capped off the rout by adding the fourth after being set up by Thapa just two minutes later. It was bound to happen as Fall was in a disadvantageous position, defending in two-on-one situation when FC Goa had been carved open.

Substitute Saviour Gama netted a consolation goal and his first for the Gaurs late in the game when the youngster pounced on an opportunity after Goian made a hash of a clearance.

Goa relentlessly attacked but Coyle had set up his team well to defend in numbers as both wingers Chhangte and Andre Schembri put in a solid shift at both ends of the pitch, working in tandem with the full-backs.

The two defensive introductions of Germanpreet Singh and Thoi Singh after the hour mark, also injected freshness and improved the team’s work-rate in the final exchanges, not allowing Goa to dictate the tempo.

“I think they paid us huge respect in terms of setting off the game, not coming to press and denying us a lot of space but there were a few decent chances for us,” Coyle said at the post-match press conference.

“I told the boys at half time that we must start passing the ball more fluently. We had some misplaced passes and unforced errors in the first half. I told them we have to take care of the ball and the result will come. We need to go to Goa now and replicate this performance,” he added.

Goals were expected to headline this high-octane encounter but given the manner in which FC Goa conceded, they are now left with a mountain to climb even with Boumous and Brandon expected to return.