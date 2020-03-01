Chennaiyin FC put on a solid display to defeat FC Goa 4-1 in the first leg of the Indian Super League semi-final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, goals from Lucian Goian (54’), Anirudh Thapa (61’), Eli Sabia (77’) and Lallianzuala Chhangte (79’) delivered the goods for the hosts and secured a crucial lead ahead of the second leg fixture away from home. Saviour Gama (85’) came off the bench to score a vital away goal for FC Goa, as the League Winners endured their worst defeat of the season so far.

Without the presence of injured Hugo Boumous and Brandon Fernandes, Goa struggled to find their usual rhythm in the attacking third in the first half. And as a result, it was the energetic attack of the home side that threatened to score first.

Here’s a look at Thapa and Chennaiyin’s wonderfully worked goal: