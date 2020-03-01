One of India’s best fielder Ravindra Jadeja took a stunning catch of New Zealand’s Neil Wagner on Sunday to help the visitors take a slender first innings lead in the second Test at Christchurch.

Jadeja one-handed airborne catch at deep mid-wicket ended the useful ninth wicket partnership of 51 runs between Kyle Jamieson (49) and Wagner (21) at the stroke of tea.

“I was expecting him (Wagner) to score towards deep square leg. But I didn’t expect the ball to come at that pace,” said Jadeja, who claimed two wickets for 22 runs in the New Zealand first innings.

“It came so quickly with the wind and I just stuck my hand out. I didn’t even realise when I took the catch. We bowled well as a unit. We will look to bat well and bowl them out again.”

On Sunday, India dismissed New Zealand for 235 to take a slender seven-run lead.

The pacers led India’s fight back on the second day with the trio of Mohammed Shami (4/81), Jasprit Bumrah (3/62) and Umesh Yadav (1/46) sharing eight wickets among them.

On Day 1 on Saturday, India were bowled out for 242. In response, India were 90 for 6 at stumps.