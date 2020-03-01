Former India hockey player Balbir Singh Kullar, who was a part of the 1968 Olympics bronze-winning team, has died, the national federation said on Sunday.

He was 77.

“We are deeply saddened by the demise of our former hockey player and a two-time Olympic medallist, Balbir Singh Kullar,” Hockey India said on its official Twitter handle.

“We send out our heartfelt condolences to his family. On behalf of Hockey India, our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Balbir Singh Kullar’s family and friends at this time of grief.”

Born at Sansarpur village of Jalandhar district in Punjab, Kullar made his India debut in 1963 in Lyon in France. He gained reputation as an inside forward in the Indian team and toured several countries like Belgium, England, the Netherlands, New Zealand and West Germany.

He was also a member of the Indian team that won the Asian Games gold in 1966 (Bangkok) and the Olympic Bronze in 1968 (Mexico).