ISL, Bengaluru FC vs ATK second leg semi-final live: Krishna, Williams, Garcia all start for ATK
Bengaluru FC will be determined to make their home advantage count before travelling to Kolkata for the return leg.
Live updates
7:10pm: There’s very little to separate the two sides from the defensive point of view with both teams enjoying a great defensive record this season. However, when it comes to scoring goals, ATK seem to hold the edge with their dangerous attack led by Roy Krishna
Team Stats 2019-20 season- Bengaluru FC and ATK
|Teams
|Bengaluru FC
|ATK
|Goals
|22
|33
|Wins
|8
|10
|Draws
|6
|4
|Losses
|4
|4
|Clean sheets
|10
|0
|Top goalscorer
|Sunil Chhetri (9 goals)
|Roy Krishna (14 goals)
7:00pm: Bengaluru FC have the upper hand in terms of head-to-head but ATK are unbeaten against their opponents this season and eked out a 2-2 draw in Bengaluru last week in the league game. So it’s all to play for
Bengaluru FC vs ATK head-to-head record
|Teams
|Bengaluru FC
|ATK
|Matches
|6
|6
|Wins
|4
|1
|Draws
|1
|1
|Goals scored
|8
|4
6:42 pm: TEAM NEWS!
Bengaluru FC XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown.
ATK XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sumit Rathi, John Johnson, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Regin Michael, Michael Soosairaj, Roy Krishna, Javier Hernandez, Edu Garcia, David Williams.
6:38 pm: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the second ISL semi-final between Bengaluru FC and ATK at the Sree Kanteerava stadium. Can Bengaluru FC overcome their patchy form to make it to their third straight final? Stick around for all Live updates from the match.
A blockbuster Indian Super League playoff clash is in the offing as defending champions Bengaluru FC lock horns with ATK in the first leg of their tie at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Bengaluru FC will be determined to make their home advantage count before travelling to Kolkata for the return leg. Carles Cuadrat’s side are coming off a defeat in the AFC Cup qualifier against Maldivian side Maziya S&RC and will want to bounce back with a positive result on Sunday.
However, they need to find an answer to their woes upfront. Bengaluru have struggled to score goals, having netted just 22 from 18 games in the ISL. More importantly, only eight of them have come from open play, with set-pieces accounting for the rest.
They have struggled with finishing chances off. In what should be a huge boost, Sunil Chhetri has returned from a hamstring niggle and scored two goals against Maziya. The 35-year-old, who has scored nine goals so far, will hope to fill the void up front.
The likes of Dimas Delgado and Erik Paartalu in midfield will also play crucial roles, both in orchestrating attacks and during set-pieces. Delgado’s deliveries are always threatening while Paartalu’s imposing physique is useful in both boxes.
One area Cuadrat will be confident about is defending. Their defence, led by Juanan Gonzalez, has stood like a rock.
ATK forwards Roy Krishna and David Williams have their task cut out against the rival backline. However, containing Krishna is no mean task and ATK coach Antonio Habas will want the Fijian to add to his 14 goals so far.
ATK have a mean defence and boast of a record (16 goals conceded) which is second only to Bengaluru. Habas will set his team to be organised and use the pace of Krishna during counter-attacks. The likes of Edu Garcia and Javier Hernandez will also have key roles to play from the middle of the park.
ATK’s full-backs, Prabir Das and Michael Soosairaj, add a different dimension to their attack and their threatening deliveries from the flanks are likely to pose a challenge to the Bengaluru defence.
The last time these two sides met at the same venue, ATK pulled off a late comeback to claw back a two-goal deficit and earned a draw.
On a Super Sunday, everyone can expect a similarly closely-fought encounter between two very strong and solid sides.