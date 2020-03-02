India, the world’s No 1 Test team, was handed a humbling defeat by a disciplined New Zealand side that completed a memorable series sweep with a seven-wicket win inside three days in the second Test in Christchurch on Monday.
New Zealand chased down a modest victory target of 132 in just 36 overs after India’s second innings folded for 124 in less than an hour on the third day.
Tom Latham (52 off 74 balls) and Tom Blundell (55 off 113 balls) had a good 103-run opening partnership to put the result beyond India.
For the first time in eight years, India has been swept in a Test series. The last such defeat was against Australia in 2011/12. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the series loss: