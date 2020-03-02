India, the world’s No 1 Test team, was handed a humbling defeat by a disciplined New Zealand side that completed a memorable series sweep with a seven-wicket win inside three days in the second Test in Christchurch on Monday.

New Zealand chased down a modest victory target of 132 in just 36 overs after India’s second innings folded for 124 in less than an hour on the third day.

Tom Latham (52 off 74 balls) and Tom Blundell (55 off 113 balls) had a good 103-run opening partnership to put the result beyond India.

For the first time in eight years, India has been swept in a Test series. The last such defeat was against Australia in 2011/12. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the series loss:

Handshakes at Hagley after a 7 wicket win. The team have now won six Test series in a row at home.

India's tour of NZ:



T20Is: Won 5-0, first 5-0 whitewash by any team



ODIs: Lost 3-0, first ODI series whitewash under Virat Kohli's captaincy



Tests: Lost 2-0, first Test series whitewash under Virat Kohli#NZvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 2, 2020

New Zealand's last six Test series' at home:



Won (2-0) v India, 2019/20*

Won (1-0) v England, 2019/20

Won (2-0) v Bangladesh, 2018/19

Won (1-0) v Sri Lanka, 2018/19

Won (1-0) v England, 2017/18

Won (2-0) v West Indies, 2017/18 #NZvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 2, 2020

The @BLACKCAPS are now unbeaten in 13 consecutive home Tests (since Mar 2017). It equals our best-ever home streaks (between 1987-91 & also 2012-15). #NZvIND #cricketnation — Jake O'Flaherty (@jakoboflaherty) March 2, 2020

Test series defeats for India under Virat Kohli: (Full-time captain in the series)



v New Zealand, 2019/20 (Away)

v England, 2018 (Away)

v South Africa, 2017/18 (Away)#NZvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 2, 2020

NZ opening stands this Test

66

51*



The last time India conceded two 50+ opening partnerships in a Test was the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Durban in 2013.



The last time NZ had a 50+ opening stand against India at home was in March 1994 - 19 innings ago.#NZvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 2, 2020

Average of Indian batsman in the Test series against New Zealand:



Shaw - 24.50

Agarwal - 25.50

Pujara - 25

Kohli - 9.50

Rahane - 22.75

Vihari - 21.50

Pant - 15#NZvIND — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 2, 2020

India under Virat In SENA (Whenever lost the toss in test)



Lost vs Aus

Draw vs Aus

Lost vs SA

Lost vs SA

Lost vs Eng

Lost vs Eng

Won vs Eng

Lost vs Eng

Lost vs Eng

Lost vs Aus

Lost vs NZ

Lost vs NZ*#NZvIND — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) March 2, 2020

If New Zealand win this match (and that's looking fairly likely) Kane Williamson will go to 5th on all time winning percentages by test captains (min 25 tests)



Waugh 41/57 - 72%

Ponting 48/77 - 62%

Kohli 33/55 - 60%

Brearley 18/31 - 58%

Williamson 18/32 - 56%#NZvIND — Michael Wagener (@Mykuhl) March 2, 2020

New Zealand were whitewashed in the T20Is on 2nd Feb. In the month gone by since, they haven’t conceded an inch. First in ODIs and now in Tests, they’ve been as clinical as it gets.

Congratulations on winning your 6th straight Test series at home, @BLACKCAPS#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/ZG3sLpmFIe — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 2, 2020

Many congratulations to the @BLACKCAPS on beating India and winning the Test series comprehensively. India couldn't show the discipline required to stick it out and will be deeply disappointed. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/znJZHLr8Kx — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 2, 2020

India under Kohli competed in most Tests overseas....but this series was different. India only participated. Batting and the inability to dismiss NZ’s lower-order let India down. #NZvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 2, 2020

@BLACKCAPS BOULTED home in the 2nd test. They planned & executed perfectly against a strong batting line up. Next tour to India will define how good NZ are. #NZvIND #INDvNZ #cricket — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 2, 2020

New Zealand outbowled India in spite of Bumrah's fire in the 2nd test and Ishant in the 1st. But the decisive factor was the absence of opening partnerships that sets the scene for everyone else. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 2, 2020

India's dismal series underlines the truth of these times: there's isn't a great Test team around, but a few teams very good in their home conditions. — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) March 2, 2020

Great backbone from the @BLACKCAPS to bounce back the way they have. India have been travelling well away from home so, despite conditions, it's a very good performance. And Kyle Jamieson is only going to get better, which is exciting #NZvIND — Guy Heveldt (@GuyHeveldt) March 2, 2020