Left-arm spinner George Linde received his maiden call-up while former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis returned to the side for the three ODIs in India, beginning March 12 in Dharamsala.

Linde had made his Test debut during the tour of India last October.

Du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen, who were rested in the earlier series, have made a comeback for the series.

Du Plessis has not played an ODI since South Africa’s disappointing World Cup campaign under his leadership.

Squad: Quinton de Kock (captain, wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj.